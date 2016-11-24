Like a transverse wave...

more-in

We remember Prof. M.G.K. Menon as a seasoned art aficionado.

The world of science and physics has lost an iconoclast. The India International Centre Delhi loses a life member who stood as an emblem of integrity and dignity in terms of respect earned and the lives he touched. Prof. M.G.K.Menon was not just the Director of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, he was also a close friend and confidante of Sir Homi Bhabha.

At the IIC Experience exhibition of artist Chameli Ramachandran in 2010, Prof M.G.K. Menon spoke eloquently about the ink washes and brush strokes of Chinese landscapes and soon I realised this gentleman was more than a scientist. He had a discerning eye and powers of observation that went beyond most pedestrian people. His knowledge of art was born of depth and vitality. Obviously his travels had made him a seasoned art aficionado. More than that he ended a mesmeric 10-minute speech with the words of Rabindranath Tagore. Poetry flowed like verbal gems and he stunned the few of us gathered there for the opening.

Two years later in June 2012, Kerala’s wildlife photographer NP Jayan of Mathrubhumi fame had come to Delhi to do a show on the excesses of degradation and denudation at Sabarimala. As the curator of this historic unveiling, I was given the chance to go to the home of Prof. Menon to invite him for the show. Frail and slender, a voice as soft as a whisper he let us into a living room that was filled with blue chip works by India’s masters. I forgot to sit at the table, I was enchanted by the collection. And he began talking: “ When I was entrusted with the position of Dean of Physics and later the Deputy Director (Physics), I spent a lot of time with Sir Homi Bhabha. He was a great lover of art. In the late 50’s and early 60’s India’s Modernists were just coming out of their cocoons. And Dr Bhabha bought the works of M.F.Husain, Sayed Haider Raza, V.S.Gaitonde, N S Bendre and J.Swaminathan. Naturally in his company when he took me along I was also included in the conversation. It is a great feeling to be standing in a studio and talking to the handsome Raza who used to do landscapes that stirred with colour fields. Husain was always in his own orbit, but J Swaminathan was the thinker, the radical. That is how I began collecting art. Even N.S Bendre, his sense of the humble rustic scenes and the rhythms of everyday reality that he translated were always fascinating.”

At the India International Centre, Prof. Menon was a pioneer of sorts – he wanted exhibitions that had a conscience, exhibitions that had something to tell society about preservation and conservation. He had a great interest in Kerala’s Silent Valley. As advisor to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he was singularly responsible in taking her to the hills of Kerala and getting her to spearhead important environmental projects in the Silent Valley area. When he discovered the wildlife photographer NP Jayan he requested him to have a show at the IIC Annexe. At the IIC he had a major role in the positioning and creation of the Gandhi King Plaza for art.

Prof Menon leaves behind a life of service to science, to research and to the blossoming of India’s arts at the IIC. Before his eyes he has seen the passing away of his comrades in Science – Dr Homi Bhabha in 1966 in an air crash, Dr C.V. Raman in 1970 and Dr Vikram Sarabhai in 1971. RIP Sir, perhaps in that new galaxy beyond the clouds you can exchange notes about orbits and space renditions with your comrades once more.