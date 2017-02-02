It’s been 18 years

For nine days, Kala Ghoda and its surrounding areas come to a standstill. Seemingly almost overnight, various arts, whether it’s the visual kind, dance, music, theatre, literature or cinema — usually tucked in the chambers and crevices of the cultural institutes and galleries in the area — burst out into the streets. We’re now familiar with the annual festive vibrancy that commences from the first weekend of February to the second. But like all new initiatives, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF), which started 18 years ago, first took off in a cautious and judicious manner.

The first edition of the festival, with sparse funding, was held over a weekend, with a focus on heritage art history that also extended to cultural events. The then-established Kala Ghoda Association had been formed with two objectives: to repair and reconstruct structures in the heritage art district, and to convert it into an ecosystem for culture. “But now, what it has evolved into is more of a popular culture,” says Maneck Davar, chairman of the Kala Ghoda Association. Now in its multicultural avatar, as the festival refers to itself, it includes a dozen sections highlighting numerous performances and visual arts, culinary diversity and heritage architecture.

What started off as a small festival of dance and music with a dash of visual art today receives a footfall of over half-a-million citizens. Festival director Brinda Miller, who has been involved with KGAF for years, has seen a transformation.

“With different sponsors, you have different requirements,” says Miller, adding that over the years, attendees have oscillated between the middle class and the elite depending on the curation of the festival. “But now, we’re at a point where we have all kinds of people.”

The organisers pride themselves on this inclusivity, which forms the crux of multiculturalism. According to Davar, KGAF focuses on incorporating different narratives, especially in the arts which are rooted in language, like literature and theatre.

Widening horizons

Flanked with an army of curators, Miller has found it challenging to keep each edition’s content fresh. To broaden its reach, KGAF this year has spread geographically, entering newer spaces. For instance, all of Jehangir Art Gallery will be reserved for visual art, and music performances will be held every evening at The Boston Butt opposite Rhythm House. “Getting to Cross Maidan too was a milestone, and that could be the [centre] of the festival,” says Miller, adding that the ground will host a variety of food stalls. Earlier editions had a mere handful of food stalls on Rampart Road, but this year will see a food festival of sorts at Cross Maidan.

As the art district plays a pivotal role in the identity of the festival, each section is accordingly named in allusion to the black horse statue, The Spirit of Kala Ghoda, which was unveiled in the area last month. For instance, the children’s section is called ‘Rocking Horse’, the food vertical is called ‘Horse Radish’ and the stand-up comedy space is called ‘Horsing Around’.

What’s in store

With each edition hosting over 500 events, KGAF is much like an all-you-can-have cultural buffet, without weighing heavy on wallets. KGAF is almost synonymous with art installations lining up the Kaikhushru Dubash Marg. Thematically titled ‘Speed of Light’, visual arts will also be displayed at Cross Maidan and Horniman Circle. “We have more than 100 art installations lining up the road and pedestrian area, which no other festival has been able to do,” says Miller.

Music, too, is one of the most popular verticals of the festival. Hindustani classical musician Rahul Sharma will be the first musician to grace KGAF 2017 at Cross Maidan. And playback singers Javed Ali and Sukhwinder will close the festival at Asiatic Steps. “KGAF has been a platform for several new talents,” says Miller. “Shilpa Rao performed at the festival years ago, and this year is back as a well-known playback singer.”

Locations and spaces around the art district of Mumbai are at the core of the festival’s appeal. All heritage walks this year will be tracing heraldic art, which is ubiquitous in the Colonial structures of the city. From following the cinema trails of Mumbai to discovering mills and docks, the guided tours aim to explore architecture as art.

Additionally, the festival promises dance, plays and film screenings. With an extensive spread of options over nine days, the festival is all set to pay tribute to the melting pot of cultures existing symbiotically in the city.