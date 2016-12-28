In the light of art

more-in

The Polygraph Hall in J.P. Nagar sprung to life with vibrant art works. Articature, an exhibition conducted by Tamaala comprised paintings printed on fine fabric and frames using wood from Channapatna, transfer printing of famous artworks on tote and sling bags and pillows, terracotta lanterns of artists from Rajasthan and Gujarat, handmade jewellery, traditional masks of Karnataka, a counter for on-the-spot caricature drawn by Balraj K.N., and T-shirts and mugs with caricatures.

“The idea of putting together serious artworks with caricature, a light-hearted form of art at the exhibition was to emphasise on Tamaala’s objective of exploring art in as many forms as possible.,” explained Vinay Prashanth, co-founder of Tamaala. He founded Tamaala with Suvarna Kamakashi, whose works were also part of the show.

“Caricature is the fun aspect of art,”says Balraj. “People understand things better when humour is added. So the element of caricature in Articature would usher in more people to appreciate the beauty of all forms of arts.”

The word ‘Tamaala’ is derived from the Sanskrit word, Geeta Govinda, which means the tree in different languages and signifies the evergreen tree of art under which different kinds of art blossoms, explains Vinay. The organisation aims to bring happiness through art. It intends to bring art-inspired creations into living spaces and daily lives and create innovative utilitarian and economical designs, he adds.

Shedding light on Tamaala, Suvarna says, “We are a group of seven artists — each is accredited for his works for which he/she has obtained a license. Ten per cent of the profit gained from selling the merchandised artworks is given to the artists. Tamaala ought to grow, as the portals are open to all the innovative artists searching for a break to showcase their creativity and aesthetic sense.”