In a world of verse

Poetry with Prakriti brings 30 eminent and emerging poets from across the world and the city

The brand new edition of ‘Poetry with Prakriti’ festival features 30 eminent and emerging poets from across the world, who will read excerpts of their work and hold interactive discussions with the audience. The annual festival, which began in 2007, aims to get poets from varied backgrounds to share their poetry in various languages at different locations across the city. The readings are held in places as diverse as parks, schools, cafeterias, malls, large office complexes and bookshops, bringing poetry closer to the general public. Besides poetry reading, this year’s edition, which will be held between November 29 and December 14, also includes book launches, theatre performances and slam contests for students.

Five highlights of the festival:

A session with poets Keki Daruwalla, Arundhathi Subramaniam, and Bina Sarkar Ellias

Keki Nasserwanji Daruwalla has written over 12 books and is the recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award for his poetry collection, The Keeper of the Dead. Arundhathi Subramaniam is a poet and prose writer who won the inaugural Khushwant Singh Memorial Prize for Poetry, the Raza Award for Poetry and the International Piero Bigongiari Prize. Her most recent book of poems, When God Is A Traveller (2014), was shortlisted for the T.S. Eliot Prize. Bina Sarkar Ellias is founder of International Gallerie, an award-winning global arts and ideas publication from India, and author of The Room, published by Aark Arts, U.K.

Date and Time: December 2, 7 p.m.

Venue: Apparao Gallery

A session with Charles Stein and George Quasha

Charles Stein is the author of 13 books on poetry, including There Where You Do Not Think To Be Thinking (Spuyten Duyvil), a new verse translation of The Odyssey (North Atlantic Books) and From Mimir’s Head (Station Hill Press) among others. George Quasha is the artist of a series of video portraits called ‘Art Is ...’, where artists, poets and musicians complete on camera the sentence ‘Art is ...’ or ‘Poetry is ...’ . George and Charles Stein have written collaboratively and performed together for decades.

Date and Time: December 6, 2 p.m.

Venue: Madras University

Perumal Murugan’s book launch

The author, who was criticised for his novel Madhorubhagan (One Part Woman), and had withdrawn from writing for a brief time, is back with his collection of poems, Mayanathil Nirkum Maram.

Date and Time: December 10, 7 p.m.

Venue: Spaces

Blank Page

A theatre performance, directed by Sunil Shanbag, is based on poems written in English, Hindi, Marathi, and Kashmiri, and explores themes such as conflicted relationships, political resistance, identity, and the intense act of writing itself.

Date and Time: December 13, 7 p.m.

Venue: Spaces

Eternal Embrace

The performance by Astad Deboo, pioneer of contemporary Indian dance, is inspired by the work called Maati by Sufi poet Hazrat Bulleh Shah. The poem is related to mortality, death, suffering.

Date and Time: December 14, 7 p.m.

Venue: Alliance Française