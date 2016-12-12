His tree of life

more-in

In Chandra Morkonda’s paintings, gods and goddesses reside as textured forms. Sometimes, they are mere outlines beside the dense foliage of Kalpavriksha — a wish-fulfilling divine tree in Hindu mythology. In canvases that for most part feature a giant bark and an autumn of leaves, goddess Lakshmi, gods Vishnu and Shiva, bovine goddess Kamadhenu and Buddha float around as shadows of the evening sun. Beside them, the Kalpavriksha stands tall, almost bursting out of the canvas, with emerald-green leaves that sometimes turn paprika-red.

Morkonda walks through the exhibition at Forum Art Gallery, explaining his work.

“I grew up listening to stories of gods and goddesses, Hindu mythology, and the various folklore connected with it,” says Morkonda, who is from a weaving community in Srikalahasti, a pilgrimage town in Andhra Pradesh. The town has a temple in almost every corner, and is filled with artisans who specialise in different kinds of art and craft; Kalamkari is one such.

Even as he saw his parents practise weaving, as a child, he found that he was more drawn to the combination of colours they used — the flaming orange, cool blue and raging yellow — than the technique. “The colours that I use in my paintings today are restricted to the spectrum of colours used by weavers,” says Morkonda, who became the first non-weaver and first artist in his family.

By Class VIII, he had started painting, and decided to pursue it seriously. He went on to do a BFA in painting from JNTU, Hyderabad in 2011, and completed MFA in Graphics from Kala Bhavana, Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan, in 2014 — “an experience that matches no other”, he says. Amidst the quiet of Shantiniketan, he developed his style, honed his strengths — the use of colours — and started working on a series that collated all the stories that he had heard, festivals that he had attended, and traditions of communities that he had grown up in. ‘Kalpavriksha’ is the result of that. A fan of late artist S. H. Raza, his works subconsciously include some recurring elements from the legend’s paintings — like the dot.

While Kalpavriksha is his debut solo show, it turns out that Morkonda has been fed with enough stories in his childhood to bring out another two series on Hindu mythology: one on sanjeevani, a magical herb that is known to cure any malady, and another on Vrindavan, where lord Krishna spent his childhood.

The exhibition is on at Forum Art Gallery till December 31.