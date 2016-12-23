Have a Green Christmas

more-in

While people are busy jingling their way to celebrate the arrival of Santa Claus, Mar Thoma Church on Primrose road is busy setting an example to enjoy festivities by being one with nature.

Step into the church and get ready to be welcomed by a 25-foot Christmas tree made of 300 cardboard cartons. Though it appears to be a small step, it has saved the life of one tree from becoming a mere decorative piece. “Mother Nature has kindled our lives. It is high time that we returned the favour by celebrating Christmas in harmony with her,” states Father Abraham P Abraham, the church in-charge.

Then there are handmade wreaths adorning the walls of the church. These wreaths are made out of used vegetable sacks and bamboo collected from various parts of the city.

“We have come up with such eco-friendly ways of celebrating Christmas using recyclable materials. We believe that every object can have a second life,” says Daniel Thomas, a member of the church, who rooted the idea of making ‘recyclable’ trees instead of buying one.

It is not a first for Mar Thoma Church. Since 2008, several innovative ideas have been used to make Christmas trees out of recyclable materials.

In 2008 the tree was made of plastic bottles and old tyres while in 2009 old video tapes and plastic bags were converted into decorations. 2010 witnessed the use of coconut leaves, dry vegetables and grass and 2011 saw Jacquard loom cards take the form of the tree.

In 2012, newspapers were used and in the following year, used plastic bags made the tree.

In 2014, over 500 soft drink bottles were used to make a grand green tree and in 2015 cloth scraps from tailors and garment manufacturers were used. Each of these materials was recycled and reused for other purposes after Christmas.

The church has taken a leap in providing ideas for a green Christmas. With a little bit of effort, anyone can turn the waste materials found at home into beautiful decorative items, which can be recycled later.

A few tips for an eco-friendly Christmas

Make your own Christmas tree with the above mentioned ideas, instead of buying one.

Make goodies for decoration from things easily available at home and save them for use the next year.

Use candles to brighten up your Christmas instead of buying fairy bulbs.

If you already have fairy lights, keep them safe after the festivities and reuse them

The Internet has plenty of guides on making handmade paper lanterns. Try them out for an added aesthetic touch.