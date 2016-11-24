Ghusadi: A cultural portrait

more-in

K. Ramesh Babu’s ‘Ghusadi’ is a tribute to the rituals of the Gonds

A few works from the exhibition

Every photograph comes with a story, and ‘Ghusadi’, a series of 50 photographs by K Ramesh Babu (hosted by Telangana Tourism) is a photographic narrative of the rituals of the Gonds. What strikes your attention here is their individualistic detailing and the equally holistic nature as a series. A former photojournalist at The Hindu, Ramesh Babu had stayed with the tribals in the villages of Adilabad over a week for the series.

Celebrated over a 12-day span, post Dasara, the Ghusadi ritual sees two men, considered God-equivalents, placing peacock feather-hats on their forehead, walking long distances around a village to bless its residents with a healthy life. The ritual involves animal sacrifice, an interesting mix of street-play, music, dance (known as Dandari) and an equal amount of artistry in the men’s attire, all captured in intrinsic detail in the photographs. The photographer takes every effort to notice little things, such as the use of masks, the colour-lit designs tied around the peacock feathers for visibility in the nights, ash rubbed on the men’s faces and their long-winding journey where women find their prospective bridegrooms as well (including instances where men are seen in a woman’s attire).

“I had to live with them to understand the nuances, the reason behind their practices. I haven’t used captions, the attempt was to let a viewer enjoy the sequential flow in the series. Though recreating the experience at the ritual to the fullest would be difficult, I thought photography was an equally good opportunity to glimpse its aesthetics alongside slice-of-life moments. The intention was also to bring forth the little-known cultural side of Adilabad,” Ramesh Babu mentions.

(Ghusadi is on at Rainbow Art Gallery, Paryatak Bhavan till November 25)