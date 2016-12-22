Espousing a cause

Inspiring people to engage with the issues of sustainable development, Delhi-based inventor and multimedia artist Ashim Ghosh is presenting an exhibition of unique works titled “Illume” that presents light as the sixth element of nature. “I believe that artistic work can enter things like literacy, awareness and sustainable development in very strong ways,” he says explaining his works. He has divided his exhibition into different sections according to the themes they deal with.

“We cannot talk about sustainable development without talking about literacy,” Ghosh says as he introduces a section of the exhibition named Shabdkoshish – A right to write. The section introduces innovative technologies and resources to help learn South Asian languages. Through this section he has introduced the inverted letter as a sign of illiteracy questioning the spectators, “What do we read when we see something?” and make them ponder about the meaning of literacy.

Ghosh has also devised a full step by step system of learning different Asian languages like Hindi, Urdu, Arabic in which all the basic components of learning a language are available. There is an intelligent system that brings them all together in the learning process. Ghosh says he wants more people to see his works and he wants to travel with it. “I want children and people to have fun with the language otherwise the language doesn’t grow. We are losing intellectual property because of language barriers. We need to pride ourselves a lot more in our languages. There is nothing lacking in anyone if they can’t speak in Hindi or English.”

Diliet-e-illume – A light in sight is another section of the exhibition which uses a new technique that Ghosh has invented called diliet, digital light induced entrancement. This section shows his special three dimensional artworks that respond to light in a completely different way. The technique helps the spectators see things move around as if there is a certain physical movement within them. The 5GB print of the artworks is scientifically calibrated with very specific colours. Every viewer collaborates with the process by adding movement and dimension when they see one frequency of colours and what they see is different in different lights. “I like to add many layers to my work so when you dig further you find more,” he explains. The entire lighting is low cost compared to LED as each light uses only 180 watts. These are latest waterproof LED lights which use 1/5 the power of regular halogens.

Wisp – write with light is a section with pure photographic images representing illumination in playful elemental forms. “The fragility of the light which you see is dichromatic in the sense that you only see red and blue,” says Ghosh. Another section of the exhibition features images that Ghosh collected driving all over the country. The politics of the pictures is such that all the subjects of the photographs appear as if they are looking into the eyes of the spectators. The context of these images is gender inequality which is one of the sustainable development goals.

