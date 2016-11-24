Energetic rendering

more-in

Kalyanapuram S. Aravind’s concert added lustre to the award function organised by South Indian Society recently.

The Capital’s Ramakrishnapuram South Indian Society recently organised an award function for the winners of their varnam competition. Like in the past years, as part of the award function, the Society had organised a vocal concert in the Carnatic style by the Chennai-based youngster Kalyanapuram S. Aravind. The concert was held at Ramana Kendra’s hall in New Delhi. This was Aravind’s maiden concert in the Capital and he impressively portrayed a good account of his musical talents. Endowed with a good voice traversing comfortably in the three octaves, Aravind’s energetic and open throated singing contributed to the robustness of the concert.

Kalyanpuram S. Aravind hails from a family of rich Vedic and musical heritage spanning generations, including Kalyanapuram Aravamudhachariar, a renowned Harikatha exponent and musician. Aravind began his formal training in Carnatic music at the age of four from Sudha Seshagopalan and then came under the tutelage of the renowned musician Madurai T.N. Seshagopalan.

Aravind started his concert in a befitting manner by singing a varnam, “Karunimpa” (Adi taal) in the raga Sahana in two speeds and even affixing kalpanaswaras towards the end in a delightful manner. Muthuswami Dikshitar’s popular composition ‘Vatapi ganapatim’ in the raga Hamsadhwani was his invocation song to Lord Ganesha. The kalapanaswaras that he sang in a rather detailed manner flowed with rich creativity.

Aravind took up Shyama Sastri’s “Marivere” in the raga Anandabhairavi for a somewhat detailed rendering. In a fine alapana of the raga, he brought out its features to the fore in a delightful manner. Yet another Dikshitar’s composition “Akhilandeshwari” in the raga Dwijavanthi too came in for a detailed rendition. Apart from singing the composition to a riveting rhythm, Aravind’s raga alapana was scintillating and the subsequent detailed kalpanaswaras brought out his depth in the creative sphere.

Aravind then embarked to the central item, which was a ragam-tanam-pallavi session. The pallavi “Guha muruga shanmugha ne va ka va velava” in the raga Kalyani was set to Adi taal. In this session he was stretching the raga alapana beyond the “point of no return”, hurriedly singing the tanam as well as executing the pallavi without doing adequate justice, and singing kalpanaswaras in the ragamallika format (in half a dozen ragas) in a slightly cluttered manner. However, at this point, one felt that Aravind could have structured his concert in a better manner. He could have avoided ending up in a misadventure of including the “ragam tanam pallavi” session in a concert slightly less than two hours. Instead, singing a weighty kriti with neraval could have given a better texture to his concert. His short concluding session, nonetheless, was engaging.

Delhi-based youngster G. Raghavendra Prasaath on the violin rose to the occasion and provided good support. His delightful sketch of Anandabhairavi and Dwijavanthi ragas, creative and befitting kalpanaswaras were note worthy. Kumbakonam N. Padmanabhan, from Delhi too Delhi-based, provided understanding and matured mridangam support. Besides, he played an enjoyable tani avartanam in Adi taal.