Discovering new islands in space

For India’s cultural colossus Sudbodh Gupta the material tells the story. At Famous Studio in Mumbai, Gupta’s Anhad/Unstruck is an invitation to an auratic discourse, an exploration of the diversity of metallic moorings.

Subodh Gupta gives a peek into his new oeuvre that will create conversations in time and space. “My show in Mumbai comes after 10 years, my intent is to explore the universal in the most humble and connect the fundamental of vessels to the cosmos.”

He uses a mélange of sorts in the form of a vibrating metal sheet, a mirror finish metal pot, an installation of crushed used utensils, a few other objects and an epic set of three triptychs that are paintings on aluminium sheets. Light and sound become sensory partners in his odyssey of travelling through time. “My works use every day common objects as their starting points but take on the qualities of the cosmos and intergalactic space,” says Gupta. “I take a round kitchen vessel and photograph its textured identity. When blown up this looks like a cosmic creation. I look at the universal references that get told, so many kitchens, civilisation all over the world and the human habitation that is embodied through the image.”

“In this vessel lay the seven seas, in it, too, the nine hundred thousand stars”

Gupta revels in the art of installations. His mirror is a long rectangular piece but once you stand in front of it, sounds and an intense vibration distort the image of the person standing in front of it. Gupta has always believed that a successful installation must evoke a response of amazement and kindle theatrical resonance. Intricacy of thought is far more vital to an installation than mere engraving. What ensues is Gupta’s ability to reinvent and create new conversations, his shows have an unpredictable identity never seen before. In reality his installations testify that art’s spaces have really started redefining themselves.

“Today, in art there are so many permutations and gradations of space,” says Gupta. “My show is about discovering new islands in space. Space can be many things to many people. It can be pictorial, mystical, fictive, real, social, geographical, architectural, fragmented, whole, distorted, or compressed. It can be socially charged and liberating: it could be a prototype for anything.”

His work of the crushed vessels has quaint surface indentations, almost like a reciprocal historical validation that must be at work. But the crushed vessels also reflect a shared concept of art as social space and feels as fresh. Interestingly, it is the idea of the crushed congregation of pots and pans that invites spontaneous ripples of responses. That ability to intuit where the dramatic, to translate his perception into work that unravels literal and metaphorical perceptions, has been Gupta’s great gift.

“I’m always looking for something to create. I want to say something new but my direction remains the same,” says Gupta. The installations tell us that art can be both intriguing and impenetrable, dense with ideas yet visually emaciated. The Mala is a unique take on a long stringed rudraksha…the beads are tiny brass pots that have been strung together and joined with a black pitcher like pot that adds a touch of spiritual fervour.

Gupta he pushes the limits of cultural perception and creates corollaries out of overloaded crowded assemblages. Three Rounds look at miniature handis that have been locked into each other in pairs and arranged in two lines of three pairs making it look like an ostentatious door accessory.

In his new works, Gupta moves away from composite sculptures towards objects that possess an auratic quality. Ready made commodities experience transformations in scale and material, transmogrifying from factory-produced items into extraordinary artefacts. Employing such culturally loaded mediums as brass ,aluminium and the mirror he presents subject matter that caries in symbolism from the universal to the enigmatic, and whose emotional impact ranges from nocturnes to nostalgia.

Birth of a Star is a statement that suits the season of advent but is more a didactic and hugely reflective depiction of metal and light. The mirror finished stainless steel large handis seem to be in a state of suspension, their photorealism rendered abstract by the blur of their motion. It is the utilitarian subject matter of the humble kitchen vessels that ties the objects to the tradition of the humble Indian kitchen that recurs as Subodh’s childhood memory.

Artist Subodh Gupta. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

“I use the larger-than-life size, because I want to create installations that transcend the simplicity of the original object, so in many ways I am turning humble practical objects into majestic forms of beauty.”

“I love the idea of saying something new, of fusing global issues with local ingredients, my works must cut across cultural boundaries, after all so many communities have kitchens so many habits are universal and we are all connected.” In his conversations, Gupta personifies grace and yet creates elliptical peregrinations that somehow resolve into a mosaic of insight and clarity.

In more ways than one, Subodh has successfully restructured Indian constructivist tendencies into the sensuous and flamboyant theatricality of his installations. His installations recreate themselves in our minds as a reverie. His works invite viewers to participate and opine, he cultivates global audiences as he breaks down the borders of art and the barricades of the world by translating local idioms into universal adages. The utensils of his mother’s humble kitchen morph into cosmic corollaries and he sets us thinking and draws out islands of conscious realities.

In an interview to me in 2006, Subodh Gupta said: “Installation as art must be understood without an artist’s explanation. It has to be simple in intent, not confused. I feel that a work of art must leap forward. It must say something strong enough to evoke a response in the viewer. The responses determine the success of my creation. I feel that art should be like a ‘stream of translation’ in which an artist could monumentalise the emblem of global exchange.” Anhad/Unstruck after 10 years is such an emblem.