Different STROKES

For the past 12 years Charles Avery is working on a project, a detailed and diverse description of a fictional port city called Onomatopoeia, in drawing and painting, sculpture and texts. The drawings made entirely from his imagination Avery improvises as he goes along, perhaps in a bid to finally locate his port city. And as he moves on the narrative emerges, developing in several directions.

On his first ever visit to India Avery was amazed to find a ‘singular opportunity’ to position his fictional port city in the context of Kochi. His drawings at the Kochi Muziris Biennale, one of the two projects he has for the event, will depict the urban environment of Onomatopoeia.

Avery is one of the eight artists selected by the British Council for the Biennale from the United Kingdom in partnership with Creative Scotland.

“My city with its multifarious expressions of philosophical and religious doctrines seems to fit into the character of Kochi, a city that is manifested and compounded by cultural and religious pluralism. It is certainly a happy coincidence. I have never been to this city before but there seems to be some strange bond. Perhaps it has something to do with my father who was in Ferozpur (Punjab) before he returned to England. And he always keeps saying of visiting India,” says Avery at the sidelines of the brunch organised by British Council to introduce the artists.

Onomatopoeia’s natives are known to have their own specific customs, gods and favourite foods. They live in a landscape of vast plains and towns with cultural buildings and municipal parks. “They are huge drawings that depict the bustling port of Onomatopoeia, the main town on the island. And amazingly the images seem to be animated through the architectural and urban fabric of Kochi.”

Avery’s project is in two parts. Apart from the drawings, which will be on show at Kashi Cafe, Fort Kochi, he will also have posters pasted across the city walls, barricades, building façades; multiple posters ‘advertising the eternal dialectic, a manifold debate that endures throughout the cafes and bars of the fictional town.’ These posters would be phased across the duration of Biennale.

Nicola Durvasula was here for the first edition of the Biennale. Her drawings, paintings and sculptures have been exhibited extensively in India. In fact, she even taught at the University of Hyderabad for a while. She will make 108 sculptures/objects before and during the Biennale. “My sculptures in ceramic, each one of them, have a story. They may not be very obvious sometimes but are reflections of my personal philosophy, memories...” she breaks off for a second and then continues, “Some of them will be made specifically for the collaborative musical performance with noted British pianist John Tilbury. He is expected to come in later.”

Of the eight artists only four were there for the opening of the Biennale, though the works of the others are on show at different venues. “I’m still anxiously waiting for my works. They are stuck at the Customs clearance,” says a worried Avery.

Jonathan Owen heaves a sigh of relief, smiles and says, “I have been working ever since I landed in Kochi and now I’m out of the darkness into the sunshine.” His work at Pepper House is complete.

Owen’s work involves the ‘systematic transformation of ready made objects and images using materially reductive processes.’ Through controlled removal and collapse he destabilises and re-activates the objects. “For the Biennale I have a 19th century marble bust that has travelled from Italy to New York to my studio in Edinburgh. I choose objects that seemingly have stability and implied permanence. Then through erasing and carving I attempt to transform it into say, a more precarious, less fixed version of its former self.” He also modifies ‘found photographs’ that have been reproduced in books, and he uses an eraser to rub out parts of the image. “For the Biennale I will be using photographs from popular films. When parts of it are erased the residual trace of the figure leaves clues as what was once there.”

Artist, composer and performer, Hanna Tuulikki came here in February. She planned to create a space responsive work for the Biennale with the idea of rivers. “I’m interested in traditional art and most of my works usevoice to build worlds of sound. That’s when I was introduced to Koodiyatam by actor Kapila Venu. I was charmed and impressed. She told me that there was something in Koodiyattam that matched my idea of rivers. I went back and returned in August to work intensively with her,” says Hanna, whose Sourcemouth: Liquidbody, a three-screen film and sound installation with vocal composition, choreography and visual score, is on show at Pepper House.

At the heart of Hanna’s work is the gestural sequence known as Nadi Varnana (river description) in Koodiyattam. “Using gestures, both eyes and hands, I try to represent a cycle of a river from the first rain in the mountains, rivulets turning into mountain streams, the flowing river and its meandering to the sea. They are in three interlinked films.”

The other English and Scottish artists showing at the Biennale are Mikhail Karikis noted for his immersive audio-visual installations and has two videos Children of the Unquiet and Aint Got No Fear; Naiza Khan who will focus on on the idea of a souvenir as an expression of collective memory and Rachel Maclean a multi-media artist who will be showing at the Venice Biennale 2017.