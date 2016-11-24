Dancing dervishes

more-in

At the Delhi International Arts Festival, Konya Tasawwuf ensemble took the audience on an esoteric trip that revolves from the known to the unknown.

A sedate audience, a silent auditorium – an apt setting for a serene evening; an experience of sorts which was not entertainment but a cultural insight into the land of Sufi Turkey. Yes, the Sufi World Music led by Konya Tasawwuf ensemble from Istanbul graced us with their ‘Sama’ (ritualistic prayer-song- movement) drenching the viewers with their magnetic appeal and mesmerising esoteric trip that revolves from the known to the unknown.

The entry on stage of all the 18 members of the group was itself an ordeal wherein the dervishes, cloaked in black robes and tower caps, took a step at a time came on to the stage one after another in a single file. They took up their respective positions behind the musical instruments already arranged in an order on the dais while the chief crossed over to the left corner of the stage where a small red carpet was spread on the stage floor. He went round the carpet thrice, lit an incense, while his lips spoke a silent prayer with joined hands after which he sat as if in ‘namaz’ at the edge of the carpet. After which, the other members also squat down on their knees and the music began. The chief recited a verse which was taken up by others. The tone and tenor of the chanting had great resemblance to the Samavedic chanting heard in the temple of Benaras. The music on the lute gave a quaint beauty to the chants which seemed so authentic and soul-stirring.

The gait of the dervishes as the singers (not the instrumentalists) as they rose gently dropping the black robes, revealing stark white attire began to walk one behind the other circling part of the stage was also a slow, deliberate process entailing a salaam to the next in line as one member after another joins the single line only to go on and on. The chief leads the file though and their lips appeared sealed in prayer while their eyes looked vacant into unknown distance. They steadily launched into a whirling movement with spread out hands and whirled as they rotated encircling within the space provided. Every now and then the whirling dervishes crossed their hands against their shoulders, faced each other and saluted with just a dip of the head. After a time, it seemed that they were spinning to music not on their own volition but by some unseen key like a machine on the move. As this serene magic wafted across the auditorium, all one could hear was the breathing in and out of a collective humanity in that pin-drop silence. Viewers watched without a stir as if mesmerised by what was going on stage. The Bismillah rounded off the Sama and back in their black cloaks the derivishes walked out of focus just as they had entered. The entire ritualistic exercise in spirituality has greater connotation. The Sufi is a person who has courted poverty and modest living totally dedicating himself to the Almighty. Whether in public or in private, the Sama is more or less the same.

It underlies the Sufi as a link between the material world and the spiritual. The spins go through phases from the earth spinning to an ecstatic whirl as the soul gets lifted and experiences the true Self within. The entire process to this ultimate reality has to be ritualistic; it cannot be haphazard like all religious practices. It has to be seen to be believed that such a passive, stoic show on stage was able to throw a veil of pure experience on not one but an entire lot of us who were glued to our seats as we watched them. Applause is not warranted since it is not viewed as a recreation. The Sufi music staged at Kamani auditorium was part of Delhi International Arts Festival .