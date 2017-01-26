Connecting dots

Nalini Tyabji’s recently concluded art exhibition “Tell Tales” at Arpana Art Gallery brought some beautiful short stories through paintings. Her sweater-clad birdies, colourful owls, vintage inked-paper and crazy-eyed felines, horses with beautiful eyes, sweet and homely witches stepped into the world of magical stories woven with a dash of whimsy and a pinch of dreamy filled with water-colour washes and happy hues. Her splashes in vibrant colours power her creativity with recurring appearances in her huge body of work. Closest to her, however, is Krishna, her muse, dancing through her paintings and making his way across the globe in many homes.

“Tell Tales”, the exhibition is based on mythology, fairy tales, legends and her favourite books. Her broad sweeping strokes come from using nozzles more than brushes. In all her 45 extremely colourful art works of varying sizes express joy of living and hope in life.

A self- taught Nalini calls herself a “whimsical” artist – who paints happy pictures of life and for the child in everybody. She extensively works with watercolour, ink, acrylic and mixed media on paper and on canvas. Amidst, the mundane nitty-gritty of everyday life, Nalini has strung her work that will fill our day with stories from parallel universe to that of ours, her wonderful and vibrant art works have brought out child-like enthusiasm and stir romance in the everyday boring and colourless lives.

Vibrant childhood

Aha...those days! Amazing times! Life in full swing...with rhythm and rhymes! Remember your childhood days? How sweet, how carefree, ignorant and innocent yet how vibrant, vivacious and exuberant!

The Nagpur-based artist Vandana Parganiha Jilhekar brings those myriad hues of the children’s rhymes in lively, soothing and vibrant colours, experiencing with the way children learn the world with open eyes. These imprints of children’s world was found her recent solo show “The Rhymes – Breathe of Life” at the Rabindra Bhavan Gallery.

“Everyone of us had a song of our own...a song of life – a song of existence quietly entwined in our childhood, subtly running through the capillaries of conscious living and core of our being...as a lullaby or rhymes,” explains the artist.

Vandana’s colourful canvases exhibit these multitudinal leelas of the children – their games, pranks, joys, adventures, wonders, travels, fears, concerns and the whole drama surrounding the eventful childhood!

Hailing from Durg, Chhattisgarh, Vandana is now an art teacher at Nagpur.