Cell stories

German photographer Karin Appollonia Mueller wants to go beyond the obvious for her project in Bengaluru

German photographer Karin Appollonia Mueller is in India for the first time. And struck by the overwhelming city, as she calls it, one expected her work to be of certain kind. But Karin wants to go beyond the stereotypical imagery of traffic, markets and the exotic.

“My background is documentary photography background, meaning no manipulation and waiting for the decisive moment (Cartier Bresson). There are factors like light, people and location that have to be perfect. It is a lot about waiting and almost meditation. My interest has always been in how man interacts and struggles to fit into both the urban and natural landscape. Lately, I have delved deeper by using found images on a macroscopic and microscopic scale. This formal basis allows me to explore and document deeper my notion of the relationship of the human being and the world. It also allows me to enter a world of my imagination and desires,” says Karin, sitting in 1 Shanthi Road, the space which is hosting her as part of SpotonbangaloResidency programme. The annual residency programme is a collaboration between Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Bangalore.

It is with some difficulty that Karin is able to take some time out for an interview. When I meet her I am able to understand why. She just has two months to work on the project, which involves collaborations and lot of research. She postpones a visit to NCBS (National Centre For Biological Sciences) for her project to meet me.

“With this work, I enter the world of the single cell, the container of information as to who we are and where we have begun. Here I explore the very beginning of creation myths and the science and stories of how we - human, animal and landscape - have evolved over time.,” says Karin who lives between Germany and the US.

But isn’t too much of dependence on others problematic? “Here my experimentation is as random as The Big Bang, but the images I pick from NCBS have to be as precise as my imagination. So basically, I am again waiting for the decisive moment to fulfil my imagination and expectation. In the end it does not matter if we photograph the real world or if we use images. Important is what an image transports and is meaning to me,” says Karin whose works are in the collections of MOMA, New York and IFA in Berlin.