Balancing act

Aishwarya Sakhuja, who became a household name while enacting the role of Toasty in “Saas Bina Sasural”, never entertained the thought of television as a career. Yet the actress, who comes from an Army background, has now become face of the small box.

From an alumnus of the Delhi University to becoming finalist of Miss India 2006, Aishwarya talks about she got hooked on to acting and sheds light on her new show “Trideviyaan” for which she trained in mix martial art for two months. The show recently premiered on SAB TV.

Excerpts:

How has been your journey from Delhi to Mumbai?

There have been a lot of ups and down but mostly ups. It all started after completion of Miss India contest. I never wanted to go to Mumbai because I had offers from South. But I guess it was destined for me to go to Mumbai. And see, it has been 10 years since I have been there.

You became famous as Toasty in “Saas Bina Sasural”. How did that role come about?

Oh! you went a long back in time. I never wanted to do television but then my friend, who is also my husband, forced me to give the audition of this serial. I went for the audition and got finalised by the TV channel. I intentionally asked for a lot of money so that they will deny me. But they accepted the said amount. I feel that it was the best move of my life.

Tell us about the show and your role in it.

It is a story about three girls who are working as undercover agents for the country. They are under the tutelage of their father-in law, who also happens to be a special agent. They are extremely patriotic by heart and together want to fight against crime and terrorism. But at the same time they have to balance their household chores. The character which I am playing is Dhanushree; she is also called agent Lal Quila. She has strength in her arms and is a very lovable character who gets ready to fight in any situation.

What do you love and hate about this character?

The character of Dhanushree is a very lovable and endearing one. She never upsets anyone and is full of positivity. A different side of her which has been brilliantly portrayed as a secret agent is also a praiseworthy one. Well, there is nothing like hating about this character unless my role demands me to perform the stunts in saris!

What have been the challenges while shooting for this role?

It has been quite difficult and challenging as well while shooting. It is a comedy genre which is totally different from a daily soap’s drama queen. You have to keep on asking for the inputs of director and scriptwriter that whether the execution of script is proper or not. It was difficult for me to do this role because a lot of stunts were involved.