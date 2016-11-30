All the rock stars

more-in

Hyderabad’s rockitecture is unique and complements the beauty and character of the city

Like a castle in the air, the Prost brew pub at Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills offers a magnificent view of the landscape around. Only, because it is situated on Deccan terrain, what one sees after taking a spiralling staircase, is the beauty of rocks on the sideways. “We are sitting on a huge rock,” smiles the microbrewery’s director Teja Chekuri, gleefully. With its ‘rocky’ setting, this newly-opened brewery brings in a slice of Hyderabad’s rock history. Designed by architect Aamir Sharma, Prost integrates the natural rock formation in an aesthetic way. “When we started construction, we left the rocks and the tree untouched; the tree is now at the centre of the bar area. Some things which are real were left like that,” smiles Teja.

The famous ‘rockitecture’ of Hyderabad has a charm of its own and complements the beauty and character of the city. At the bustling Raidurgam area, the basement of Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services offers a monastic quietude. Inaugurated two years ago, ‘Legacy Walk’, the rock formation was featured in the 2015 edition of the Limca Book of Records too. “We are extremely proud of this,” states Aveek Mukherjee, head, Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services (EGS) Delivery.

“During the construction of our Tower 2 in the Hyderabad office, our leadership team made a conscious decision to preserve the existing rock formation by integrating it into the facility. The result is popular with our team members.” The rock formation has an adjacent walkway is about 191 feet long, 14 feet high at its highest point, and 25 feet deep at its deepest point.

Another structure that has integrated rocks into its design is the Rock Levelz apartment in Banjara Hills; it has preserved rocks in the parking lot.

Teja speaks of the challenges and the benefits of such constructions. “When one doesn’t disturb the rocks, one gets the advantage of a unique elevation. Also our highly elevated building gives ample ventilation and breeze,” he says and adds, “There is also the advantage of natural multiple levels. A rock sliding here and there gives a nice feeling.” Pointing to the tree in the bar at Prost, Teja says visitors think it is artificial. “It’s a real tree. When we spend a huge sum of money to plant trees, why should we cut the existing one? So, we decided to keep it,” he smiles.

Experts rue that the city’s growth has not added to the rock story. Architect Shankar Narayan feels the main enemy of rocks in Hyderabad is ‘vaastu’. “Rocks lose out to vaastu. If, according to vaastu, a rock is at a ‘wrong place’, people prefer to destroy it to level the ground. Even though it is a billion-year-old rock, it goes,” he says. Shankar Narayan who has done a few projects integrating rocks into buildings observes how these formations create an ecological balance. “Rocks trap and guide the water. A lot of fauna stays in the rocks; lizards are also present. We should realise that Chennai has its beach, Kerala its palm coconut groves, Rajasthan has deserts and Hyderabad Deccan has rocks. Each place has a typical typography and natural beauty which need to be preserved. People from all over the world come here to see the rocks,” he explains.

The Society to Save Rocks has been at the forefront of turning the spotlight on rocks . Shankar Narayan, who is also a member of the Society, stresses that the change in mindset will bring in a different perspective. “Hyderabad’s beauty lies in its rocks. We can’t afford to lose our naturalness,” he says.