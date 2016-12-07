A keeper of treasures and memories

more-in

When 70 year-old Satya Achayya is not agitating against the building bye law violations in Bengaluru, she is busy fussing over her art collection kept in a store room in her father’s house in Benson Town.

Sculptures, paintings, artefacts, prints and books make up her collection, built bit-by-bit over several years with love and passion. But now, the art enthusiast feels she can no longer take care of it. The upcoming exhibition of M.F. Husain’s prints, lithos has resulted from this need. At the venue, Satya is putting up 10 prints (from Yogi and Horse series) lithos (Mother and Child) and posters. While some of them are limited edition prints, a few have been signed by the master artist. The works are priced between Rs. 5,000 and 1.3 lakh.

Satya bought the collection from Robert Pearlman in New York where she lived for 16 years. “Pearlman was a big collector of art, especially African art. When he got old and wanted to downsize, I bought a few works from him in 2004. By the way, Pearlman had told me back then that Mother Teresa would become a saint.”

Pearlman worked as a marketing and communications consultant in the ’80s when Husain did a series of fundraisers for the hospices Mother Teresa established in the US for AIDS patients. “Husain paid in kind and Pearlman held on to the collection for years. In my house, in New York, I would wake up and feel I am in some gallery or museum. All the works were up on the walls. But after I moved back to India in 2008, I had to keep many of them in the store room. For years, I have tried to protect them from rats, dust and moisture. Bengaluru was never that damp. I had bought a work of a young artist called Shivkumar. Its frame was being eaten by rats in the store room. I have looked after the collection for years but it now needs to go to the younger folks who can preserve them for posterity.”

The art lover says she would feel relieved if only a genuine buyer committed to take care of them buys it. “You need to take care of a painting. So much foxing happens due to light and dust in the city.”

Satya, like many others, bought a lot of Indian art - miniatures, moderns, ceramics, masks, sculptures, carpets - from flea markets. “At that time, people didn’t value our art much. Diplomats would go there and sell it off. A lot of Indian royals settled down abroad and sold off stuff. I have bought Jamini Roys and Manu Parekhs from these places, and which are considered a treasure today.”

She recalls her attempt to sell off A.R. Chughtai’s ‘Arabian Nights’ to Shaukat Aziz, who went on to become Pakistan’s finance minister in the regime of Pervez Musharraf. “He didn’t offer a good price for the work, plus he also got suspicious of me a bit. But I never imagined him to become such a big shot,” chuckles Satya.

Coming back to the lot she bought from Pearlman, she recalls buying watercolours signed as ‘Mcbull’ in 1983, a folio of photographs from the Tamil film industry bound in leather, a book of random drawings all of which she gradually sold off to auction houses.

Satya Achayya has been protesting against the building bye law violations since 2008 especially in Benson Town. Satya filed a PIL and got a favourable order in November 2015. “Though not too strong, there’s no action by the BBMP. I have two writ petitions pending with the KAT (Karnataka Appellate Tribunal) for months...”

(The works will be on view at Rain Tree, No.4, Sankey Road, Opposite ITC Windsor, from December 9 to 11.)