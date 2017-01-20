A democratic space for art

In one of the videos available on the internet, Wajid Khan is seen sitting calmly on a chair, staring intently at stones of different sizes and shapes, placed inside glass jars on a table where tools like tongs, tweezers and brushes are neatly arranged. Then he picks up a ruler, marks the metal sheet, adds glue on the stones and arranges them. Within a minute, these stones form the outline of portraiture, and once complete, it represents the face of renowned Sri Lankan architect, Geoffrey Manning Bawa. The Indore-based artist specialises in carving canvas with nails; he has also created a monumental wall installation of a horse using automobile parts, and has been commissioned by a private firm to create a sculpture for 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

While his unique craftsmanship has earned him international recognition, this is the first time his works are being displayed in public space at the ongoing India Art Festival (IAF). He is excited to be in the Capital and says that the fair is giving him an opportunity to introduce his unique art practice to a wider audience.

After running six-successful editions in Mumbai, IAF made its Delhi debut last year. And this time, the festival, which is being held at Thyagaraj Stadium till January 22, is bigger in scale and expanse, with over 400 artists from 35 galleries — national and international — participating in the four-day fair. The festival, according to Rajendra, managing director and founder, IAF, is a platform to promote young and talented artists, who often struggle to enter the monopolised art corridors and gallery spaces.

“In India there are around 80,000 artists, but only 350-400 private galleries to represent them. So, not all of them are associated with galleries and end up struggling. Our aim, since beginning, has been to provide a space to emerging, young artists and galleries where they can display their works, without burning a hole in their pocket,” says Rajendra.

Independent artist, Anshu Pawan, too agrees with him and says, “It is extremely challenging to break into the art world, and sell your art without getting into the gallery space.”

The Jaipur-based Pawan, who is participating at the fair for the first time, says the platform is giving her exposure and has turned out to be a meeting point for growing network and building lasting associations.

For Delhi-based gallerist, Jinoy, IAF has filled the lacuna that has been ailing the art world, especially the Capital. “On one hand you have elite fairs and galleries who work in coteries, and on the other you have senior and middle-level artist whose work is not only good, but affordable as well. So, IAF is a space that is offering affordable art,” he says.

Taking a cue from his last year’s success at the fair, where works of several artists were bought by collectors and corporate, he has booked eight booths this year. “Business was good. Hope it remains the same this year too. While there is a slight slump in the market because of demonetisation, but Delhi being the hub of art, we are expecting good business. But, you never know,” adds Jinoy.

It is with these expectations, Alka Pandey, has come to the fair. The Mumbai-based artist has previously participated at IAF in the financial capital, but she is displaying her works for the first time in the city. “I was able to sell many of my works when I participated in the fair in 2012. That gave me a good boost. So, now I wanted to test Delhi waters,” she says, adding she mostly explores the theme of mythology.

The artists have found inspiration from everyday life, mythology, nature, women, and social issues and have rendered these themes into different mediums like paintings, sculptures, photographs, serigraphs and installations. Experimentation with different forms and techniques has also highlighted how Indian artists are open to the idea of creating new art vocabulary.

Ghaziabad-based Vinati Bhatt is one of the young artists who have brought a “pop element” at the festival. A NIFT graduate, Bhatt moved to visual arts medium in 2012 when she started a series titled “Discovery of India” in which she featured Indian people, culture and monuments. She first clicks a photograph and then goes through several processes to create serigraphy painting. “My art is affordable and it is interesting. I want to reach out to a wider audience,” says Bhatt, who is participating for the first time.

Another interesting project is by Bangalore-based artist, Rosh Ravindran, who is paying a tribute to musical luminaries like David Bowie and George Michael, who died last year. “I am just trying to give a glimpse of what we lost in 2016 through my show. Let’s see how people react to it,” he says.

Amid all this frenzy, optimism and enthusiasm, the only thing that is being missed in the second-edition are parallel activities like talks, workshops and seminars that have always lend a distinct character to the fair, but are not being held this time because of “financial crunch”.

“We have restricted these activities because of demonetisation. There is financial crunch, but we haven’t compromised on participation. In fact, this year we have seen an increase in booth numbers, which is good news. Our aim is to democratise art and we hope to do it successfully every year,” says Rajendra.