A bow ‘WOW’ moment

Ecstasy, contemplation, wonder, playfulness, innocence -- these are among the varied expressions that colour the canvas of Eshita Prasanna’s stunning pet photography. A look at her website, Tailshots, will make you ooh and ahh at the adoring images, each different from the other. The Chennai-based photographer’s candid shots, posted online have won her a huge fan following online within a short span time.

Eshita, who did her post graduation from Light & Life Photography, started with architecture photography that she continues to pursue, but in 2013 she brought together her love for pets and photography. Speaking of her passion for the art form, Eshita says: “I was pushed to photography while studying visual communication. My father and grandfather also pursued photography as a hobby.”

Her creativity knows no bounds, which is evident from her photos. Her picture compositions and in-depth understanding of her subject -- her images bring out the essence of a pet’s personality -- stand out. “I spend time with the pets and be friends with them. I usually shoot in houses and so follow the pet to his spot, where he is most comfortable,” she says, adding it is the eye of the photographer and not fancy gear that makes all the difference. She has worked in Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune.

If you want that her images adorn your homes, then her 2017 Tailshots calendar is a must have. “I am working on a generalised and personalised calendar. The generalised calendar has pictures of various dogs I have shot. The personalised one only has pictures of the person’s pet. The calendars come as table tops and wall hangings.”

For details visit http://www.tailshots.in/