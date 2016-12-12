‘I’m here to stay’

‘I realise this moment that writing is easy; it’s posing as though I’m writing that’s difficult’ — Signed, Perumal Murugan. The writer, after an hour-long conversation, scribbles this in Tamil in my notepad, as the photographer takes pictures of him posing with it and a pen. It’s just the kind of line one would like to hear from a person you interview; one that’s funny and sure to make for an interesting read. But, the 50-year-old writer and poet is reticent during the conversation. However, he’s a different person when he has a pen in hand — I realise as much when I read and reread the line he wrote.

After an almost two-year exile, Perumal Murugan is back to doing what he’s best at — writing. Although he’s not working on anything at present, he’s busy getting his books reprinted. The writer was in the city for the launch of his poetry collection, Mayanathil Nirkum Maram (The tree that stands in the graveyard), as part of the Poetry with Prakriti festival.

In that period, Perumal wrote a lot of poetry, but he says he hardly had time to dwell on the situation. “I was busy travelling between Chennai and my hometown Namakkal. Booking tickets, keeping in touch with my children back home, and a general longing for life in a small town kept me occupied,” he says. Perumal was transferred to Presidency College in the city from Namakkal in February 2015, and was transferred to Attur in July this year.

Perumal prefers to live in a small town rather than a big city. “I’m used to that kind of a life. You would understand if you came to my village of Kootapalli. Not just there, for that matter. In any small town, conversation is everything. People don’t pass you by without stopping to have a word,” he explains. Perumal takes in these conversations.

These people, and the Kongu landscape are his inspiration. So much so, he’s compiled a dictionary for the dialect. “This is to help people from other parts of the State better appreciate novels written in this dialect,” he explains.

He talks about his writing process: “A story starts as a small knot in my head, and I sit down to write it once it’s fully formed. The writing takes very little time. I mostly write at home during vacations; I sometimes lock myself up in a hotel room to write.” Perumal is not your run-of-the-mill Tamil professor. “I’ve had some inspiring teachers and try to emulate what I learned from them. My classes are interactive; and my lectures are never one-way. I come up with ways to make my students develop a liking for the language.”

This is perhaps why most of his old students are constantly in touch with him. “We would meet every month as part of Koodu, an organisation I ran until two years ago,” he says. For the 500th meeting, Perumal encouraged his students to write essays on caste-based discrimination they might have faced. These were brought out as Saathiyum Naanum, which writer Ambai is translating into English.

Perumal has had some excellent translators — V. Geetha (Seasons of the Palm, and Current Show) and Aniruddhan Vasudevan (One Part Woman and Pyre) — who’ve won him a large base of English readers and awards and recognition. The son of a farmer whose land depended on the rain (vaanam paartha boomi) for cultivation, Perumal went on to study well, despite spending his after-school hours grazing cattle. “The elders would hope that their children fail their exams so that they can stop sending them to school,” he smiles. “But, I didn’t give them the chance.” He dealt with it by keeping at it.

This is how the writer coped with the controversy One Part Woman stirred. “The incident changed me,” he says. “I’m now fearful of what I say and write.”

But, he’s back and that’s what matters.