The Creator of FX animated show Archer, Adam Reed, said the series will end after Season 10.

The spy comedy television series that started in 2009 will have fewer episodes in the upcoming seasons, reported Deadline.

“The plan is to end Archer after Season 10. I don’t know that anybody has talked about that, but that is definitely my plan — to do 8, 9, and 10 and they’re gonna be each shorter seasons of just eight episodes, and then wind it up.

“I was gonna end it after 8, but then I had sort of a brain explosion of a way that I could do three more seasons and really keep my interest up. So the three seasons that are coming up are gonna be pretty different from what has come before, and they’re gonna be different from each other,” Reed said. Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as private detective and former spy Sterling Archer and Aisha Tyler as his colleague and occasional girlfriend Lana Kane.

Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Reed and Lucky Yates also star in the series.