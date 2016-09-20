According to TMZ, the 41-year-old actress filed the legal documents on Monday and has asked for physical custody of the couple’s six children.

Hollywood actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from actor husband Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The news comes as a heartbreak for their fans and shippers but definitely not a shock because the rumours of problems between the couple have been there for past few months.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old actress filed the legal documents on Monday and has asked for physical custody of the couple’s six children.

She is asking the judge to give Pitt visitation and is in favour of a joint legal custody. Sources close to the couple say Jolie’s decision has to do with the way Pitt was parenting the children and she was extremely upset with his methods.

Jolie is not asking for spousal support.

She has listed the date of separation as Sept. 15, 2016.

One of the most celebrated Hollywood couples, Jolie—Pitt tied the knot in August 2014 after 10 years of togetherness.