Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s debut film Saat Hindustani was released 47 years back on the same day and the actor feels blessed to have spend such a long time in the industry. The 74-year-old star shared the poster of his debut film on Twitter to celebrate his more than four decade long career. Saat Hindustani revolved around the story of seven Indians who attempt to liberate Goa from the Portuguese rule. @SrBachchan....Goodness me ... 47 years in the industry for me !!,” Bachchan tweeted.

“And the love of the well wishers... Even after 47 years ...I feel so blessed !!” Bachchan added. Bachchan, who started his acting career in 1969 with the Khwaja Ahmad Abbas-directed film, went on to become the star of the millennium with films like Zanjeer, Deewar, Trishul , Sharaabi, Namak Halaal, Mr. Natwarlal and Amar Akbar Anthony to his credit.