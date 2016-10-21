The film, to be helmed by Reema Kagti, is an Excel Entertainment production.

After evoking patriotism through his recent releases “Baby”, “Airlift” and “Rustom”, Akshay Kumar is now set to feature in a story about India’s first Olympic medal post independence, in a film titled “Gold“.

The film, to be helmed by Reema Kagti, is an Excel Entertainment production.

“Set in 1948, the historic story of India’s first Olympic medal as a free nation, #GOLD coming to you on 15th August, 2018!” Akshay tweeted, making the revelation about the film.

India’s first Olympic medal win, post independence, came in 1948 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London.

This is the first time Akshay, 49, is collaborating with Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

“Gold” marks Kagti third directorial venture after “Talaash” and “Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd”.