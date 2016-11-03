In just six days, the film has done a business of Rs 74.01 crore in India.

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which faced hurdles in getting a smooth release, has crossed the Rs. 100 mark within a week of its worldwide opening.

Released on October 28, the romantic drama has managed to garner Rs. 74.01 crore so far domestically while the international box office collection stands at $7 million (Rs. 47 crore ).

According to Fox Star Studios (producers), the cost of production (inclusive of marketing and distribution) was Rs. 100 crore. The revenue recovered (from music, satellite and digital) is Rs. 75 crore.

The recovery to be made from theatrical revenue (domestic) is Rs 25 crore, which the film has already garnered.

“We are thrilled with the love that the audience have showered on Ae Dil Hain Mushkil making it a hit this Diwali.

In just six days, the film has done a business of Rs 74.01 crore in India.

“Internationally, the film is also performing outstandingly. It is a huge milestone for the film as it raced into being a hit for Dharma Productions and us,” Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said in a statement here.

While Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay, which clashed with the Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma starrer has earned Rs 64.36 crore.

Shivaay is doing great at single screens while Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is ruling in multiplexes.

