When the face mirrored the mind

more-in

One of the finest portrait photographers of our times, K.G. Somashekhar is no more. This passionately talkative artiste led such a quiet life that hardly anyone was aware that he was ailing. The news of his demise, therefore, came as a shock to me. More because he was my inspiration, among the chief reasons for me take to photography.

I first met him in 1972, 42 years ago, when I was still a student. Max Mueller Bhavan, Bangalore, had organised an exhibition of 50 of K.G. Somashekhar’s portraits of writers. Seeing his photographs for the first time, I was struck by two things: they were all black and white portraits, and they were in a size that was uncommon to me. These portraits -- life like -- left a lasting impact on me.

What was it that got me hooked to his work? It was the manner in which he captured an emotional moment, what in photographic terms is called the “magic moment”. They were so powerful that the photographs urged me to stay on and give them a closer look. I remember to this day, that I nearly spent an hour watching each of them. The photographs were not posed for, they bore the personality of each of the writers and were simply unlike any other picture that I had seen earlier. Most importantly, the face was the epicentre of his work.

The photographs were rich, dense, and intense. How did they come to acquire such richness? Somashekhar’s pictures seldom had a single layer to them: the details of the persona seemed to form the multiple layers of his photographs too. To explain further, like all great art, his photographs journeyed beyond the binaries. Since Somashekhar was a miniature portrait painter prior to becoming a photographer, the way he looked at a photograph was phenomenally different; in fact, it has played a huge role in his evolution as a photographer.

In a way, this is a technical accomplishment. However, the way a photographer reads light changes the meaning of his work. The intensity of light, the angle of the picture not only merely captures the surface details but can also make a world of difference in highlighting the inner aspects of the persona. This should clearly be attributed to the vision of the photographer, and his philosophy. A good photographer is not really bothered about how long the nose is, how wide the eyes are, the colour of hair etc. The overtones, which are slightly above and below the main tone -- which is the physical attributes of his subject -- is perceived by a visionary photographer.

To be able to create a good work of art, the creator should not just possess talent, but also ambition. In Somashekhar's photos all of this came together. It was not as if the subjects of Somashekhar were unknown to us - all of us knew these writers.

Beyond this shared knowledge, it was the essence of the persona that he captured; it made them appear rare and fascinating.

Somashekhar never used artificial light, he used a Pentacon C camera with portrait lens, he used slow speed film that came in refilled packs. He used Promicrol film developer at normal 20 degree centigrade, he did tank developing and used 1:5 dilution developer, and took 40 minutes to develop a film, five times more than what was the norm! There was nothing ostentatious about the processes that he chose, they were simple, cost effective, but required huge amounts of patience, determination, perseverance and an eye for quality and details.

For nearly 50 years, Somashekhar travelled the length and breadth of the State taking photographs of writers and artistes. He chose freedom over bondage to an establishment. He privileged aesthetic fulfilment than financial security.

In every sense of the word, he was an artiste, true to his calling. Bowing to none, but his own passion, Somashekhar enriched the cultural world of Karnataka. The least that the State could have given him was a Rajyotsava award. Alas, they lost that opportunity too.

(The writer is a photographer. His book, a collection of photographs, Mukhamudre was released recently)