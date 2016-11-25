Visualiser of worlds

more-in

Comic book artist Todd Nauck talks about his journey through pages and panels and sheds light on the complex world of comics along the way

At age 12, Todd Nauck wanted to be an actor, and enrolled himself in after school acting classes. He didn’t pursue the path for very long, because a year later, at 13, he discovered comic books.

From this point on, his life has revolved around comics, and today he is a comic book artist whose pencil has sketched out the iconic adventures of Spider-Man, Deadpool, Nightcrawler and many more.

Talking at the sidelines of Comic Con in the city, Todd says he found his calling early on, after he tried his hand at creating a comic at age 14.

“A friend of mine suggested that I make my own comic, so I took some printer paper, folded it in half and made an eight page comic about funny animals. It was quite bad, but at that moment I knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he recalls.

At this point, acting was abandoned and he later went off to art school and taught himself how to draw comics, which led to his original work, Wildguard. “It was loosely based on the reality show Cops, where a camera crew follows policemen around. I tried to envision what would happen if the same was done with superheroes.” Wildguard was brought to the attention of Deadpool's creator Rob Liefeld, who hired Todd for Image Comics, a comic publisher set up by illustrators. In the mid 90s, Todd worked on Young Blood for Liefeld, went on to DC Comics to do Young Justice, a 55-issue precursor to the popular TV series and eventually returned to Image to turn Wildguard into a full-fledged 12 issue series.

In the years since, Todd has worked with the biggest names in the industry, having recently finished one of his many Spider-Man projects, The Amazing Spider-Man and Silk.

He describes the process of creating comics as a collaborative experience, with writers and artists sharing control in different degrees.

“Some writers are very specific, while others write a loose plot. I like the latter kind, as it allows me to sort of co-write with pictures and notes,” he says, explaining that for him, the actual creative process has not changed much even though technology has progressed.

“I still make a small sketch, enlarge it on a computer and then work on it with a pencil. However, some of my peers have switched to tablet technology, and I’m looking to try it out soon to see what new techniques I can use.”

With Marvel Comics now having its own studio, which has been churning out blockbusters starting with 2008’s Iron Man to the recent Doctor Strange, the comics have also adapted to manage a shared universe, and Todd sees a world of possibility.

“The movies have given many of these characters a lot of exposure, so now a lot more people know comic book characters beyond the most popular ones. And once people know them, they want to know more, which brings them to comic book stores and comic reading apps to buy comics and read more adventures. As writers, we also know that some of our work may in future be adapted, and technology has reached a point where anything we make can be recreated on screen, which is great,” he says.

Despite his impressive body of work, it is difficult to not ask him the obvious question, does he have a favourite? “I grew up a Spider-Man fan, so it was an honour to work on one of my favourites, and I even did one featuring Spider-Man and Deadpool this year, which is due in December,” he says with a gleeful grin.

“In fact, even though it is a Captain America movie, Civil War is now my favourite Spider-Man film!”

Todd's comic recommendations

The world of comic books is a continous, ever-changing fabric, where nothing is permanent and multiple universes and character versions co-exist. However, Todd did throw out some recommendations for people looking to get a taste of comics.

Spider-Man Clone Saga - A six-issue standalone comic set in an alternate timeline that tells a self-contained story and shows the characters as they are best known. A retelling of the 1990s Clone Saga series in condensed form.

Young Justice - If you've seen and loved the TV show or plan to watch it, this is a great piece of world building to supplement the events portrayed on screen.

Deadpool: Too Soon? - A fun popcorn-style Deadpool story fileld with interesting appearances by other popular characters.