Top ten movies from Hollywood in 2016

We give you the best of what Hollywood offered, and if you haven't watched any of these yet, you're missing out on a lot.

Arrival

With a power packed performance by Amy Adams, ‘Arrival’ has the usual premise of "aliens visiting earth" and how we deal with them. Based on the book 'Story of your Life' by Ted Chiang, the movie touches your heart, while providing a great experience for sci-fi fans! It's a must watch if you love science fiction, aliens, Amy Adams, or all three. Rated 8.3 by IMDb, it was probably better than the other movies that go about aliens invading Earth.

Zootopia

It is not your usual animation movie. Zootopia is a world where animals live in civilised towns and travel in subways and carry suitcases to work! The story is about a tiny rabbit that wants to become a police officer and comes across a dark secret hidden under their animal 'kingdom', and starts investigating.

The comedy-adventure was rated 8.1, and left everyone wonder-struck about the creativity put forth by directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore.

Deadpool

‘Deadpool’, starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Tim Miller, has an IMDb rating of 8.1. It is a funny tale about a fourth-wall breaking, foul-mouthed, avocado-faced mercenary. Ryan Reynolds gets his aforementioned avocado face as a result of a failed experiment. In search of a cure for cancer, he encounters Ajax, and somehow ends up getting super powers. He then goes on to find Ajax and to regain his lost lover.

With digs at other marvel characters (I'm looking at you, Wolverine) and his own failed green lantern character, to high paced action sequences, the movie, which was pushed for by Ryan Reynolds, is a sure firecracker!

Captain America: Civil War

Marvel Studios is unstoppable. ‘Captain America: Civil War’ was the highest grossing film of 2016 and it came as no surprise to us since it involved our beloved Iron Man, Captain America as well as the Black Widow. With a rating of 8.0, it was said to be the best Cap'n America movie thanks to the chemistry between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. Civil war revolves around a fight between the superheroes because of disagreement over the Sokovia act.

It is widely different from the other Avenger movies and the climax was probably bigger than the movie itself. It was the highest grossing film of 2016.

Doctor Strange

It is not strange that Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange' made it to this list. In fact, this was probably the most awaited movie of the year with an IMDb rating of 7.9. The director, Scott Derrickson, blew the audience's mind with the movie going all out on wizards, warlocks, sorcerers and magic.

The magic worked out for Marvel's universe and ours as well, since it came out as an outstanding superhero piece that was a much needed end for the year.

Fantastic Beasts

Based on a Harry Potter spin-off, the movie made its box office hit even with muggles who haven't watched any of the Harry Potter movies. The IMDb rated it at 7.8. Penned by J.K. Rowling herself, this is a film that is built around the character Newton Scamander, portrayed by Eddie Redmayne, who studied at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry before Harry Potter joined the school. The screenplay did justice to what was expected of the magical world. His character was interested in breeding magical creatures like Hippogriffs, thunderbirds and many more.

Finding Dory

This sequel to 'Finding Nemo' had the biggest domestic opening for an animated movie. Ellen Degeneres, did the voiceover for Nemo's friend Dory, and it was an unforgettable portrayal of Dory’s character. Rated 7.5 on IMDb, it is interesting to note that the story is on similar lines as its prequel. This animation opens up more about underwater marine life. Dory has a condition of memory loss and is separated from her family due to the same. She is unable to find her home, and somehow tries her best to reach where she is supposed to.

The film shows that disabilities need not be a factor to set us back, and Dory teaches the viewers to 'just keep swimming.'

Don't Breathe

This horror flick was much ahead compared to what other ones in such a genre would offer. Being dead on against burglars who thought they were in for a little snack, the veteran who lives alone, starts on a killing spree. The movie, rated 7.2 by IMDb, was edited well to suit the theme and is not something that a claustrophobic person would want to watch. Even the veteran's Rottweiler gave us a scare but finally the burglars (our heroes) made it through the door. They were perpetrators initially, but became victims later on.

Stephen Lang, who was the villain in Avatar movies, turned out to be huge competition to all his other roles and leaves us with awe.

Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

For the fans of 'Man of Steel,' it wasn't enough to watch just another spin-off in the series. They needed something more to unite or divide the nerds who fight over Batman who has much cooler tech and is a superhero by himself, and Superman, who came to Earth from another planet with super powers.

It worked well for the producers with this one, as the writers, David S. Goyer and Chris Terrio, blended the two worlds well together to form a divide between both the heroes who had their ups and downs in the movie. It took heavy turns mid-way, but Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill did justice to their Dawn of Justice roles. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman came as a sweet surprise that added some colour to the otherwise dark movie. The IMDb rated it 6.8, and it makes for a good watch and brought up many debates over which one of the superheroes was better.

Suicide Squad

A colourful, action-packed movie, based on DC Comics characters set a big box office record. Margot Robbie, as Harley Quinn, and Cara Delevingne as the Enchantress, made it big and overshadowed the other major characters, each of whom could have movies of their own. We felt that the Joker's scenes could have shown a lot more about him and Quinn, but the plot mostly revolved around the entire team, that had no choice but to participate in the mission to fight against the Enchantress. Many reviewers criticised the film and it was rated 6.1, but overall it was worth the watch and the post-credit scene gives a kickstart to the next awaited films.

There are some movies that didn't make it to this list like The Magnificent Seven, The Legend of Tarzan, Ghostbusters and The Jungle Book, which were equally great in direction and screenplay, and are also worth the watch.