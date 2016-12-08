Through the lens, softly
A group of women photographers gather to compare and critique photographs. We pick our favourites.
These pictures were displayed at Shannon Zirkle’s Show and Tell, a photo-critique programme.
The photographs, displayed in this workshop, ranged from vignettes from the street, to portraits and experimental ones.
The ambience was cosy, with women sharing tips on photography over cups of coffee as they discussed techniques and cameras. Participants came from all walks of life — from professional photographers who dabbled with polaroids to chirpy journalism students.
