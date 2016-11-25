The revival returns

Gilmore Girls premièred in 2000, bringing to life the story of a young single mother, Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her teenaged daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) in the fictional American town of Stars Hollow.

Lorelai and Rory’s special and unconventional mother-daughter relationship, along with the witty banter that became the show’s signature, captured the imagination of millions, before the series came to a close in the year 2007.

Gilmore Girls’ relatable themes of friendship, romance and family, its cast of memorable characters, and the way the show used dialogue to guide the storyline made it an instant classic. The show’s ending though, was not received well by fans, and with good reason. Instead of tying the six-season-old storyline together, the ending only brought on more questions and what-ifs.

This botched finale was attributed to the absence of the show’s original creators, Amy Sherman and Daniel Palladino, because of network and channel politics.

After years of more what-ifs and rumours of a Gilmore Girls movie, the original creators, along with the Internet streaming giant and series factory Netflix, are bringing the Gilmores back with Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, which has released right in time for this weekend.

I’m an unabashed Gilmore Girls fan — I used to catch the occasional re-runs on television, but ever since it surfaced on Netflix, I’ve constantly turned to the show and copious amounts of ice cream to put a good end to bad days. I’m not one to be excited by revivals (remember how Fuller House turned out?), but given that the show’s original creators are the ones behind the revival, I am hopeful.

A Year In The Life, thankfully, isn’t a new series. It’s a feature with four episodes, each about ninety minutes long and named after the four seasons. The show picks the story up in the present day, to tell us what’s been happening with the Gilmores, nine years later. Richard Gilmore (Edward Herrmann, who died in 2014), the patriarch of the Gilmore clan, has passed, creating fresh strains on the already delicate relationship between Lorelai and her mother, Emily (Kelly Bishop). Rory decides to return to Stars Hollow as well, to take time to find herself, for her once-promising journalism career still has her searching for success. The rest of the town continues to be in its comfortable little bubble, far removed from the happenings of the real world — the Dragonfly Inn still has the sarcastic Frenchman Michel (Yanic Truesdale) running its phones, Rory’s exes are still around, and Lorelai’s partner-of-many-years-now, Luke, is still sermonising his customers.

That isn’t to say, however, that the show isn’t aware of the time period it’s in — the pop culture references which the characters have always been throwing around, have been updated to feature Amy Schumer and Game of Thrones, and more importantly, Rory, Lorelai and Emily, are all made to feel their age.

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life isn’t a revival that requires prior knowledge of the seven seasons to enjoy. All you need is a love for free-flowing repartee and the acquired taste for small-town oddities, like the fact that there’s only one café in the whole town and everyone knows everything about everybody. You might even find yourself going back to the original, and generally losing all track of time.

If you’re a Gilmore Girls fan though, get the pizza ready — it’s going to be a good weekend.

(Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life is now streaming on Netflix).