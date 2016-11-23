The mountain roads and Mandira

We’ve all seen Mandira Bedi host various shows and act in several movies. But that’s tame compared to her latest foray into reality television, on Ice Road Truckers- India’s Deadliest Roads. With actor Varun Sharma (Fukrey) and wrestler Sangram Singh, she spent close to a fortnight driving a truck across 1200km of rough, mountainous terrain in the Himalayas.

In a phone interview, she talks about how she prepared for the trip, the best and worst moments and how it changed her perspective on life.

Excerpts:

I've seen the promos for the show, and it looks pretty dangerous. How did you get involved in it?

I run anything by my husband, so when the show was offered to me, he said that since I've never been to Leh and experienced the terrain, it could be an amazing experience. And my son, who is five, is into all things vehicles and trucks. I did this, in a way, for him to be proud of me. It was only after I signed on the dotted line that a little bit of nervousness and fear crept in. My mother didn't talk to me for a week. In other shows, there's always a safety standard, but here, there were too many variables.

What was the training and preparation involved?

All three of us did truck driving lessons first, to get the licence for heavy vehicles. The real training started in Chennai, where we got to operate the vehicle we were going to be driving. So we got a couple of hours on the highway followed by some training on the Yelagiri Hills. But nothing can really prepare you for the terrain, especially when there's a possibility of falling rocks on one side, and a completely sharp drop on the other.

How did you prepare physically and mentally for the unknown?

Mentally, the best way to deal with the unknown is to keep it that way. I did not do any research, because I knew that the more I read and saw, the more I would be scared. I decided to deal with each obstacle as I came to it.

Physically, there's not much you can do. I’m reasonably fit, but how do you train yourself for altitude? Sangram had a lot of altitude sickness, and he's a professional wrestler. You can't train for changing the gears of a truck.

Where did you start from, and how long was the trip?

We started from Manali, and it was a 15 days in all: ten days of driving and 1200 km. In a couple of places we had lay days, but those were spent picking up and dropping off supplies to stores and people's homes, because we were actually driving loaded trucks. We spent four of those nights in tents, a couple of nights were spent in basic lodges that didn't even have electricity. When people talk of singing and dancing shows as reality shows, I can't call them that any more, because I've actually experienced a reality show.

What were some of the worst moments?

How much time do you have? There were so many mishaps! One was in the training. And on day one, there was an overhang of rocks that ripped my tarpaulin, which is so important because it's protecting all the supplies. And if it rains, everything goes to waste. There were many close calls, where you're face to face with a truck and the road is too narrow for you to cross. Reversing on those roads when you don't have a rear view mirror inside the truck is difficult.

What made it worth it?

Every day that I reached my destination in one piece made it worth it! Every morning I would take off and pray for my life. I'm a mum and I did this show for my son, but I have to stay alive for him as well. There was a huge sense of accomplishment and gratitude when I completed a full day of driving. I had a co-driver, but I did not give it to him even once. And that gave me the most satisfaction.

What did you learn on this trip?

It made me fall in love with the mountains. It makes you realise how small and insignificant you are in the whole scheme of things. I had to live in that very moment, that particular kilometre I was driving, and not worry about the 150 that lay ahead, looking at the obstacle I was currently facing, as opposed to the many that lay ahead.

How did you manage the aspect of being away from your family?

As a mum, I have never left my son for more than three nights. Here, I left him for like 21 nights in all. And for me, that was the hardest thing. Now he says, "Mumma, my favourite show is Ice Road Truckers." He made me a lot of necklaces for good luck while driving.

Are we going to be seeing you in Kollywood soon?

Yes, I'm doing a film called Adangathey with GV Prakash. I play a super cop, and I love it! We shoot till December, so the film will probably release next year.

What other projects are you working on?

I have a film with KK Menon, which I will be shooting for next. I'm currently doing an intercollegiate quiz on Zee News as well. I've got my hands full at the moment. I travel a a lot because of the corporate events I do, and I have a lot of that lined up till January. There's a possibility of a Telugu film which I might be shooting in the US early next year as well.

Tune in to IRT-India’s Deadliest Roads every Friday at 9 p.m. only on HISTORY TV18