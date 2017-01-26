The lady of many voices

Transporting the reader to the slow dawdling pace of the train while questioning the fundamentals of womanhood in The Ladies Coupé, or taking one through the sinister underworld of trafficking in Chain of Custody, Anita Nair always paints a vivid picture in evrey tale she narrates. At Mövenpick last weekend, Anita looked back on 2016.

Publishing three books in distinct genres, she chuckled saying how she has now “run out of words.” The first book for 2016 was the romance, Alphabet Soup for Lovers is a story of taking chances to reach the life we want to live with food forming an important backdrop. Working on the book was a break for Anita from the dark spaces her research into her second police procedural, Chain of Custody, took her.

Muezza and Baby Jaan, her third work, recently launched at Bookworm in Church Street is a children’s book. Speaking of her inspiration Anita said, “I am a story teller and the first reading of the Quran revealed it to carry plenty of tales. Each story has a deeper meaning — about brotherhood, love, peace and learning how to be good human beings.” A strong advocate for women’s rights, Anita says, “the status of women in society is a conundrum. “

“On one hand you have women making rapid strides in businesses and reaching pinnacles of success, while on the other — you have women battling impediments in their basic livelihood. The difference between the haves and have-nots; women of urban and rural India is worrying.”

Andrea Christ, an avid reader of Anita’s works remarked: “I read Anita’s writing for the first time when I was at Germany, and I loved it. Her writing takes you from wherever you are into a very special setting that gives you a wonderful insight into intimate Indian social networks.”