The ‘Wonders of the World’ in Madurai

Without stepping out of their city, the people of Madurai are roaming the world. An ongoing exhibition at the Tamukkam grounds has brought to them a nice combination of the seven wonders and the new 7 wonders of the world. The surreal representation of eight of the 14 architectural delights is turning out to be a visual treat for all. People are going crazy posing for photographs and selfies against the famous monuments that look stunning in the colorful array of night lights. The team behind the innovative effort is from Madurai Entertainment Company based in Pykara, who come up with different models and concepts for exhibitions every year and travel across the State. After paying Rs.40 as entrance fee, the visitor walks past The Great Wall of China and then through a pathway that leads to the Eiffel Tower of Paris that is also lined with The Empire Sates Building in New York, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy, our own Taj Mahal, the Colosseum in Rome, Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro and ends with the Egyptian Pyramid of Giza. The exhibition opens from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. all days. It will be on till January 22 and heavy weekend rush is expected during the weekends with Christmas vacation round the corner, say the organisers. Find time to give it a look. You will wonder at the Wonders that will transport you to another world.