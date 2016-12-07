Spreading joy and happiness

Greeting us with Finnish chocolates and the trademark, “Ho Ho Ho!”, the “Real Santa Claus” sat with a buoyant smile, personifying the spirit of Christmas. Timo Alarik Pakannen, the man behind behind the “Real Santa Claus” has been traveling across the globe- spreading the message of joy and compassion. As a goodwill ambassador, he has been to 82 countries, 40 US states, 55 German cities, 24 cities from the UK and this is his second official visit to India. But he insists in an assured manner, “I come to India every year though, Santa meets the children and out gifts at Christmas!”

As a world- renowned figure, he uses the myth of Santa Claus to reach out to children and adults alike, to spread the message of kindness and serve as a diplomatic ambassador between Finland and other countries. His first stop was at Gandhi Smriti, as a tribute to Gandhi and the similarity of their cause- spreading the message of peace and harmony. With a hectic schedule at hand, Santa Claus' itinerary includes visiting an old age home, the orphans at Missionary of Charity and also interact with Finnish children in a school at Vasant Vihar. He receives hundreds of mails from children in India every year and hopes to meet them personally this time. About his goals, he explains, “I want to spread joy and happiness everywhere I go and hope more people come to my home to enjoy the Christmas spirit.

Never breaking character, when asked about what happens back at the Village during the busy Christmas Season while he is away giving gifts to children across the world, he explains, “My elves are busy replying to mails and making sure all the children get their gifts on time.” But it is not just Santa that remained true to his role. Taking the rich folktale forward, Finland set up an entire Christmas themed amusement park in Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland in Northern Finland. Positing itself as the Official Home of Santa Claus, Santa Claus Village has recreated the image of the Christmas legend that strives to spread the message of love, kindness and compassion. The entire theme park has been constructed with a vision to authenticate the fairy tale.

Complete with a postal office that has a unique Arctic Circle Postal Stamp and elves that work year-round to respond to thousands of mails, the Santa Claus Village, with impeccable attention to detail, has recreated the magic of reindeer prancing around, helpful elves, sledge rides through the snow and a yearly global trip to reach out to children and deliver gifts.

But St Nicholas, the original inspiration for the Santa Claus story was a native of Central Europe, so how did Finland emerge as the official residence of the Real Santa Claus, one asked. With resounding laughter, he explains, “There are so many stories about me! I settled in the Arctic Circle because that's the best place for me. We have four seasons, it's a little cold in the winter but we have good summers too. For my nature and the reindeer, it is the best.”

The myth of Santa Claus has enthralled children and even adults for a long time. The figure of Santa Claus has been the beacon of hope for crying children, was the reason used by parents to encourage their children to be good for the year and has become the universal symbol for laughter and joy. The “Real” Santa Claus blurs the boundary between reality and fiction. Conversing with him in a lavish hall in Delhi, with a splendidly decorated Christmas tree specially procured from the northern limits of India (Kashmir), it was easy to forget what was real and what was not. For a brief moment, it really did seem that Christmas was here early.