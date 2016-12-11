Sherlock season 4: A newer, darker trailer released

more-in

"You know why I'm here," rumbles actor Benedict Cumberbatch in his deep baritone in the second trailer for the hightly-anticipated fourth season of Sherlock, scheduled to be broadcast in less than a month.

There are only glimpses of the characters in the trailer that was released on Saturday evening, but it's enough. This trailer is darker, scarier and, looking at the expressions on all the characters' faces, feels like the season will be more exicting as well.

The first teaser, released nearly six months ago, left us gasping for more (remember Mrs Hudson's "reptile" dialogue?) and this one tries its best to top that in half that time. In all of 47 seconds, we get a burning house, difficult decisions that need to be made, Watson trapped in a well, Molly's and Mrs. Hudson' worried faces and Toby Jones' character's maniacal laughter. "What's the very worst that you can do to your very best friends?" he asks.

The fourth season has three episodes, like the previous ones, scheduled to air on January 1 (The Six Thatchers), January 8 (The Lying Detective) and January 15 (The Final Problem). Toby Jones is a guest star for the second episode.

The trailer ends with a very interesting snippet of Sherlock saying, "I love you," with both Watson and Moriarty in the background. Is he saying it to one of them? Is he is professing his love to Molly Hooper? We'll have to wait and see.