Secret to success

Amrita Rao tells wannabe models how to deal with rejection

Her exposure to camera started when she was only sixteen. Capitalising on that early break to get into the world of commercials, Amrita Rao has over the past decade demonstrated her talent in much appreciated films like Main Hoon Naa, Vivah and Welcome to Sajjanpur.

The actress, who came calling to the Capital for the launch of a Love Vivah, matrimonial site, recounts her journey.

Excerpts:

What is the definition of a meaningful relationship?

Well, I think the definition of a meaningful relationship is the understanding between couples. The beautiful thing is to have an understanding without saying anything. It is so wonderful when you are able to make out that your friend is uncomfortable; you don’t have to say anything. Small things, besides the factors like love, trust and honesty also play a role in the relationship.

How has been your journey?

It has been an immensely satisfying journey because I had no godfather in the industry. Now if you look around in the industry, actors are from the second generation. Entering cinema without having support from any godfather and finding a new place, identity in this world of cinema is a huge achievement. For me, I think the best part of this journey was that work has always found me; I never had to chase work.

How did you manage to get into films?

I started modelling in a lot of ad films while studying. I never realised that doing television advertisements like the Bru ad, the Cadbury ad will become so famous that big directors like Rajkumar Santoshi, Farah Khan, Tips films will notice me and approach me to become an actress in their films.

Shed light on the kind of challenges aspiring models have to face.

There are lot of challenges a model has to face. The protocol is such that for each and every advertisement that you are a part of it, you have to give audition for it and then you get selected. But if you face rejection, it can lead to depression.

I was very fortunate to win every single audition that came my way. But that might not happen to you, and you might lose your self-confidence. I would like to tell all the aspiring models that it is just an audition, it is not your life. So if you are rejected then it was just a part and it doesn’t mean that there is something less in you.

I mean in 99 per cent of the chances, I used to walk into the audition and bag an ad film but yet even the one ad film for which I had auditioned that didn’t do well, I would feel the pinch of rejection and ask myself why they didn’t like me or what went wrong. I would like to say that it is not about their liking to you; it was about that you are not suited for that part.

What made you take up a daily soap even after excelling in movies.

I wanted to be the first actress in my generation of actresses to debut in television and that dream came true. I know that TV is bigger than films and ultimately films have to depend on TV for the recall value as they have to connect with the audience all the time. TV has budgets but right now it lacks in contemporary realistic content. Earlier the audience was not ready for it but today the audience is ready for it.