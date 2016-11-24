Romancing the word and its artists

Mammootty reading an excerpt for ‘Vaakku Pookkum Kaalam’, which will be telecast on Asianet News.

‘Vaakku Pookkum Kaalam’, which begins from December 4, takes viewers through the literary history of Malayalam and its leading lights.

Asianet News celebrates Kerala’s romance with the word in a programme that chronicles the literary history of Kerala.

Asianet, the first private electronic media in Malayalam, has often come up with neat and in-depth documentations of Kerala’s polity, society and cultural landscape. Earlier in the year, the channel had reflected on the tumultuous political history of one of the smallest states in India to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Kerala’s formation on a linguistic basis. As a continuation of that series, the channel opens a new chapter on Kerala’s tryst with the word, in prose, verse, lyrics, visuals and more.

‘Vaakku Pookkum Kaalam’, the programme, scheduled to begin at 9.30 p.m. on December 4, takes viewers through the works of some of the greatest writers in Malayalam.

“The first two episodes traces the early stages of Malayalam literature, the Sangham age, the creation of Chilapadikaram, Kavyams, development of Manipravalam and so on to Ezhuthachan, Poonthanam and Sri Narayana Guru. The history is narrated through books, pictures and readings. Couple of episodes that follow deal with literary milestones after the late 19th century, when we cover the works of the modern Kavitrayam of Kumaran Asan, Ulloor Parameswara Iyer and Vallathol Narayana Menon, the renaissance period in Malayalam and Changampuzha, eventually followed by the pink decade and major works till 1956. The challenge was to formulate 22-minute episodes that would appeal to readers and viewers,” says M.G. Radhakrishnan, editor of Asianet News, who has conceptualised the programme.

Radhakrishnan has also written the script and done the narration.

C. Anoop, producer of the programme, says it was a Herculean task to come up with a series that would do justice to writers and readers.

“We were trying to capture the essence of books and some of the most famous works in Malayalam through visuals and that was a tough task,” he admits.

Some episodes have been devoted to major purveyor of words. Segments in some of the episodes feature different aspects of the writer or poet, including the writer himself talking about his influences, his favourite works and his affair with words.

“There is ONV Kurup, Basheer, S.K Pottekatt, Malayattoor Ramakrishnan, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, O.V. Vijayan, T. Padmanabhan, M. Mukundan, B. Sugathakumari, Anand, Madhusudhan Nair and also younger writers like Subhashchandran and Santhosh Echikkanam.

Then there is a celebrity segment wherein actors like Mammootty, Sreenivasan, Manju Warrier and Kavya Madhavan among others read excerpts from their favourite works. “Mammootty was so enthusiastic about it that in the middle of his shooting at Vagamon, he squeezed in time for his reading sessions. He read excerpts from Naalukettu and says it is his ‘gurudakshina’ to M.T. Vasudevan Nair. It was a delight to hear him talk about Basheer. Since Mammootty hails from Chembu, near Vaikom, he lives through the Basheerian landscape and talks about how some of his relatives were named after Basheer’s characters,” recalls Radhakrishnan.

C. Anoop, Manju Warrier and M.G. Radhakrishnan during the shooting of ‘Vakku Pookkum Kaalam’ for Asianet News.

The veteran journalist was pleasantly surprised with the kind of cooperation he got from tinsel world, with many stars including Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi expressing their willingness to read excerpts from their favourite books.

“It shows how literature is still such a strong creative force and foundation for our filmmakers and actors.

Taking cognisance of the strong links between the two, we are planning a segment on the mutually beneficial ties between cinema and books,” says Radhakrishnan.

In addition, leading literary critics such as M. Leelavathi and M.K. Sanu find a place in the programme.

He points that since Asianet has been around for about 25 years, their archives has interviews of some the great littérateurs of Malayalam such as Basheer, Thakazhi and Ponkunnam Varkey. “Technical problems are aplenty in salvaging some of the recordings. But even then, we were able to access some rare footage of past masters, both visual and aural. We were also able to get the ‘voices’ of some of our greatest wordsmiths from the aural archives of the Sahitya Akademi in Thrissur,” he adds.

The series also takes notes of the changes and trends in Malayalam with the emergence of Dalit and feminist writing and literature.

Radhakrishnan says that they might increase the number of episodes to include more chapters of Kerala’s captivating journey of words.