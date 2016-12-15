Pretty good year

A year is a package of good and bad happenings and it wouldn’t be too bad if we want to focus on the good and look forward to a good year ahead. Like in life, ups and downs are a part of every city. As 2016 comes to an end, it leaves us with memories of a good fun-filled year as long as our city is concerned. Interesting events kept the city on the radar and kept its citizens busy. Art, food, music kept us busy and our social networking handles buzzing with tweets, likes and hearts.

Street art:

If one thing that will leave an impression on our minds about this year, it is the street art festival that transformed a dull sideways of a road into an art zone. Not just any art. It has art that depicts the city’s mood. With artists engaged in the project for over a few weeks, Necklace Road got transformed into a bigger landscape with each artist having more than just a small canvas to handle. They unleashed their thoughts, went berserk with the paints and thus gave a road with a character to its citizens and visitors.

The Telangana Art Fest A festival of art to celebrate the spirit of artists from Telangana. This fest went for weeks and had movies, discussions, live art demo to keep visitors engaged. The discussions formed a major part of the fest where artists discussed the origin, form and theme of artists, their cultures and the various socio-economic backgrounds that influenced art over the century. The fest was open to all to give an insight on the working style of the artists. This art fare was open to all.

White party

‘Sensation – The World’s Leading Dance Event’ made its debut in the country at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad. The dance event that travelled across 33 nations since it started in the Netherlands at the Amsterdam Arena in 2000, never ceased to amaze with its spectacular mix of music, fireworks, acrobats, performers, DJs, all in white. The city came to a standstill with an artiste line-up that included Mr. White, Lost Frequencies, Axwell, Afrojack and Laidback Luke. Sensation is Vegas live shows, multiplied several times. Over 30 engineers worked for months to put the props and set in place. The pyro-design included more than 70 positions. Thirteen containers carried the special equipment all the way from Amsterdam by road and water. The stage was a big carousel with flying horses, and rotates 3 times per minute. The party enforces its all-white dress code as a tribute to Miles Stutterheim, one of its founder members who died in a car accident, and to signify the unity of the ‘dance music family’.

NH7 weeknder

Nicknamed as the happiest music festival, NH7 Weekender kicked off at the GMR Arena (Behind Airport Novotel Hotel) in Shamshabad, Hyderabad. The festival featured music by internationally acclaimed acts including Dinosaur Pile-Up, Django Django (DJ Set). Artists from the Indian music scene like Nucleya, Farhan Live, Indian Ocean, The Raghu Dixit Project, Ankur and The Ghalat Family, Parikrama, Arjun Vagale, Dualist Inquiry, The F16s performing alongside local heroes Murthovic, Arpit Chourey and a many more kept the festival goers busy.

Giving a true festival experience the fest was complete with imaginative stage designs, exquisite and vivid art installations, eclectic and indigenous food options and a specially curated bazaar for artists, craftspeople, DIYers and hobbyist entrepreneurs to showcase their creative products.

Martin Garix

When EDM sensation Martin Garrix played at Hyderabad there was no stopping the young ones. They thronged in huge numbers and the venue was soon packed to its capacity.

Winner of numerous music awards since the year he began, Martin Garrix’s constant rise on the charts isn’t new to the ones who follow EDM. He struck gold with his track ‘Animals’ topping the sales charts in late 2013 and that marked the beginning of the then17-year-old talent’s remarkable career.

He floored everyone as he played The Weekend’s ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ and ‘Don’t Look Down’. The energy was infectious and social media with Martin feed from Hyderabad went crazy. The confetti cannons and the state of the art light and sound co ordination made the event one of the best ones Hyderabad saw this year.