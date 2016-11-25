Once upon a time

more-in

With burgeoning events and audiences, and international storytellers, telling tales has seen a revival

Nearly 25 years ago on a rainy day, three teachers hurried under a banyan tree for shelter. As they chatted about their childhood memories of rain, they noticed a caterpillar and reflected on its transformation into a butterfly. How about integrating the life cycle of a butterfly into stories and weaving them into our teaching, thought the teachers, realising the larger role of sharing stories as an art. The incident soon led to storytelling taken up as a stream, conceptualised by Geetha Ramanujam for ‘Kathalaya.’ “The art has spilled over to corporates where HR professionals are exposed to storytelling workshops to develop effective communication skills for presentations,” says Geetha, who has trained nearly 80,000 adults till date and conducts 50 workshops a year.

Grandma’s bed-time stories, once a part of everyone’s childhood are seeing a renaissance in various avatars. “In the 1960s storytelling was an intrinsic part of most homes, but it was gradually phased out. For almost 30 years storytelling vanished from the scene except at gurukulas and veda pathashalas.

“Storytelling nearly died out in England during the Industrial Revolution; the revival started in the 1980s. and in India, the oral tradition was forgotten, but is now on the road to revival,” says Geetha, who will soon be releasing her book of memorable childhood and stories, EEEeee...Here’s my Story.

With storytelling events and audiences burgeoning, and international storytellers visiting, telling tales is quite the flavour of the season. Lalitha Lakshmi, of Atta Galatta says, “We organise two storytelling sessions a week, reiterating that storytelling is no more restricted to kids, but has grown into an art where adults are acclimatised to unfolding narratives in the best way.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) Southern Regional Centre, Bengaluru as part of their International Storytellers Festival brought down well-known storytellers Giles Abbott and Sarah Rundle from the U.K. to coincide with Children’s Day. “Our storytelling sessions, both Indian and foreign, introduces young minds not just to books, but also creativity, imagination and thinking,” says K.M. Chandrashekar, Programme Officer, IGNCA.

“In the days before the screen overtook our imaginations, we depended on stories narrated by our parents, grandparents or relatives,” says Deepti Navratna of IGNCA. “This indigenous art gave depth and dimension to our thoughts as we grew up. One can get inspired, peek into the history, learn new things, develop visual imagination and do so much more by simply listening to the storytellers’ tales.”

***

Stories are a global phenomena

“I love the sense of intimacy and connection with the audience,” says Sarah Rundle. “A storyteller has more control over their material than an actor; it is slightly different each time,” she adds.

Sarah, who has been a professional storyteller for 10 years feels if children tell stories, they will become more articulate. “Storytelling shouldn’t be only utilitarian, it should be fun too.”

Though storytelling did not die out thanks to the strong tradition in Ireland and Scotland and the gypsies, Sarah says: “The Industrial Revolution, the migration to towns and TV moved them away from the live art.”

About 30 years ago a storytelling revival started in Britain with people such as Ben Haggarty, Hugh Lupton, Sally Pomme Clayton, doing storytelling in schools and as performances for adults.

Giles Abbott from the U.K., says, one has to go beyond storytelling as an idiom and start looking at it as a function of human consciousness. “I went ‘nearly blind’ in 2008 and lost the ability to read a book. My girlfriend used to like me to read to her but I could no longer do that. So I began to tell her my favourite stories. Then I came across a storytelling club, The Shaggy Dogs, at West Yorkshire and fell in love with traditional storytelling.”

The human connection is invaluable, says Giles, as “eye contact and togetherness makes the difference.” Stories have been demonstrated to have a positive effect on emotional development, he says.