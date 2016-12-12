Of literature, with love

While Chaucer, Shakespeare, Austen and Whitman make it to any literature list, Sarah Kay or Anis Mojgani, might take a little work. That is because Kay and Mojgani come from the world of spoken word poetry.

While their literary calibre is nigh acknowledged, one cannot help but ruminate the possibilities of an expanded literary canon, as far as university education goes. One that accommodates the benevolent extensions of literature beyond the novel, the play and the poem - into oral and performed arenas.

With the global recognition of Bob Dylan’s literary merit, I believe it is safe to say that such a rumination is not far fetched.

Here is what the literati of Bengaluru have to say. Aravind Deepak (21), a student of literature, believes that the significance of current literary/creative productions cannot be ignored. He says, “It is important to update yourself. It is not like great things are just stuck in the past. It is essential to keep an eye out for new forms in which literature comes out. Of course you revere and venerate the past, but a lot of creation is happening right now, in film, music and art, that has significant literary merit, which can be explored in academia. We need to be open minded”.

Anita Nair, writer, also firmly believes in the fluidity of literature. She says, “Literature will remain meaningful only if it starts amalgamating what is contemporary. If we stay only with what is established and accepted as literature, then I believe literature will lose its meaning. It should be more organic, and we cannot say only certain things are literature while everything else isn’t, because to me, all artistic expression is literature”.

What do professors of literature think, regarding university curricula? Shobana Mathews, professor at Christ University, argues that while this is imperative, the challenge lies in what is to be done next. She says, “Incorporation of oral texts into curricula will happen once there are reading modes for these texts. We can now take performance based texts, like spoken word poetry, into account because of digitization, but there are still lots of things to be kept in mind while reading them, and there will be challenges. Just incorporating these texts would be gimmicky - we must develop modes of reading them, and testing students on them. These challenges are not insurmountable, though, and this certainly must be done to scale up literary academia”.