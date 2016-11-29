Never complain, never explain: Shilpa Shetty on online trolls

more-in

The actress was being trolled in social media for telling ‘Animal Farm’ teaches “the little ones to love and care for animals.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has slammed Twitteratis for mocking her over her misinterpretation of George Orwell’s novella Animal Farm.

The 41-year-old star, who thought the book was about animal welfare and could help children with animal care, posted a picture on Instagram, saying she doesn’t owe any sort of explanation to anyone.

“My mom always says that when you are a Celebrity Never complain and Never Explain”. Love must be unconditional.. Mine stays,” Shilpa wrote.

The picture read, “Never waste your time trying to explain who you are to people, who are committed to misunderstanding you.”

The actress further said it was a misunderstanding and, while she “admires” the author of the ‘Animal Farm’ she has never read the book.

“Whilst I admire the writers of LOTR, Harry Potter & Animal Farm I’ve “NEVER” read these books(@ the cost of soundin even dumber!)Not my kind.

“...So recommending them to kids is out of the question! Obviously some misunderstanding.. Don’t want to get into it. This too shall pass,” she wrote on Twitter.

As the Council of School Certificate Examination (CISCE) decided to include Harry Potter series in the English Literature syllabus for junior and middle school students, starting from 2017-18, Shilpa was asked about her views on famous books being a part of the ICSE syllabus by a newspaper.

To which she said, “I think having books like Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter as part of the syllabus is a great move because it cultivates imagination and creativity at a young age. I think books like Little Women would also encourage respect towards women at a young age. “Even ‘Animal Farm’ should be included as it will teach the little ones to love and care for animals.”

Animal Farm, the George Orwell novel, was a political satire of Soviet Union ruled by Joseph Stalin.

Just after her comment, #ShilpaShettyReviews started trending on Twitter with people posting jokes about other books.