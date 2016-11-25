Millennials, Cliftons, Corden and Secret Santa

Watch

Millennials: The Musical

Ever since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda worked together on Disney’s Moana, bromance has been in the air. In their latest YouTube special, they announce the launch of their next project, Millennials: The Musical, to be released online next week. As self-proclaimed “handsome and talented producers”, they seriously talk about the inspiration behind the spoof, which pokes not-so-gentle fun at the current coddled generation. Watch the behind-the-scenes video and look out for the première of the show in the coming week.

Read

This Was a Man by Jeffrey Archer

If you’ve been invested in the life and times and trials of Harry Clifton and his extended family, Sir Jeffrey Archer draws the suspense to a close in the seventh and last book of the Clifton Chronicles.

Find out what happens with Giles Barrington and his wife Karin, Harry and Emma’s careers, their son Sebastian and his rise in the banking world, and his daughter Jessica’s art school shenanigans.

The inimitable Lady Virginia continues hatching plans to maintain her lavish lifestyle, while exacting revenge on her enemies, but does she succeed? I won’t give you spoilers, but keep the tissues handy.

And, if you haven’t read the series yet, I recommend you buy the whole lot and settle down for an all-night reading session.

Listen

James Corden

Over the past few years, we’ve had quite a few disappointing awards show hosts. Case in point: James Franco and Anne Hathaway at the 2011 Oscars. But, I’m excited about James Corden hosting the 2017 Grammys, and with good reason. The host of The Late Late Show is super-hilarious, and if you’ve watched his Carpool Karaoke, you know he can hold his own with the likes of Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Justin Bieber. Check out his videos on YouTube: this one’s going to be worth waking up early to catch the live broadcast on February 12 next year.

Do

Play Secret Santa

There’s less than a month left for Christmas, so make sure you know who you’re anonymously gifting this season. Use a Secret Santa generator to ensure there’s no cheating! Elfster.com (who better to tell us the rules than elves, right?) suggests a few rules: decide who’s in the game, set a spending limit, specify a theme and forbidden gifts and set an exchange date. Have fun keeping your identity hidden!