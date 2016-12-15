Making a difference

‘It's not a choice dad, it's who he is!’ resonated as It's not a Choice played at the NCUI auditorium.

Organised by Harmless Hugs and Love Matters, the second edition of International Queer Theatre and Film Festival received a footfall of over 700 people and had performers from across the country. “Movies and theatre reflect the society. It is through activism in the area of art that we seek to bring about change,” remarked Vinay Kumar, Founder, Harmless Hugs.

The audience was mesmerised to see an amalgamation of different art forms on one stage. “The primary inspiration behind this event is to let the masses know that we exist. We also seek to be united under one umbrella and celebrate our colourful existence,” said Harsh Agarwal, President, Harmless Hugs. The organisation, in its four years of existence has organised queer hugs, talks shows and awareness programmes.

The festival featured plays by Asmita Theatre Group, Sangwari and Saiten Theatre Group. Sangwari's “Hum to Bolenge” received overwhelming response from the audience. Ismat Chugtai's “Lihaaf” by Asmita, dealt with the intricacies of a homosexual relationship as observed from the naive eyes of a child. Shilpi Marwah's monoact “Ehsaas” depicted the experiential side of homosexuality.

Actor and lyricist Piyush Mishra took the stage by reciting his composition “Ik Bagal Main Chand Hoga”. He also launched the book, “Harmless Hugs”, a compilation of real life experiences and stories of members of the LGBT community. “I don't see how members of the LGBT community are any different. I received the same respect, the same love and affection.” remarked Mishra.

More than 100 people also got tested for HIV at the testing camp by Impulse, New Delhi. A photo exhibition by Alok Johri was also on display. Investigating alternate forms of sexuality through a perceived binary between the queer and the straight, Alok stressed on the similarities and dissimilarities.

Recognising the need to percolate the discourse to the suburbs and rural areas, the organisers have planned motley means to enter the vernacular through street plays and flash mobs. “Using the elements of culture that connect to people, like theatre and movies, is the best way forward. Shouting on the streets alone can do nothing. There needs to be a balance between all forms of dissemination and dissent,” said Vinay.

It's no coincidence that the two day festival started on the International Human Rights Day and concluded on the day the Supreme Court set aside the Delhi High Court ruling decriminalising homosexuality to reinstate section 377 in 2013.

During an interactive session with the audience, Vinay pointed out that ‘coming out’ had become a fashion. “It's not a matter of split second. Coming out is a gradual process wherein the parents also bear the responsibility of coming out to the society.” As the event continued, personal stories of stigmatisation, discrimination and bullying came from the audience.