La La Land leads with 14 nominations

“La La Land” lead actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in the press room at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The candy-coloured love letter to musicals La La Land has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with Titanic and All About Eve for most nominations ever.

La La Land has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

The other nominees for best picture are- Moonlight, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Hell or High Water, Lion, Fences, Hidden Figures and Hacksaw Ridge.

Following two years of “OscarsSoWhite” furore, the Academy of Motion Pictures fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees, led by Barry Jenkins’ luminous coming-of-age portrait Moonlight, Denzel Washington’s Fences and Theodore Melfi’s Hidden Figures.

In second place were sci-fi movie Arrival and drama Moonlight, tied at eight nominations.

The Oscars will be handed out on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.

Oscar best supporting actor nominees

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Oscar best actor nominees

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Oscar best foreign film nominees

Land of Mine (Denmark)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Best picture nominees

Arrival

Fences

Hell or High Water

La La land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Hacksaw Ridge

Moonlight

Hidden figures

Oscar best supporting actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Oscar best actress nominees

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Oscar best director nominees

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

