La La Land leads with 14 nominations

The candy-coloured love letter to musicals La La Land has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with Titanic and All About Eve for most nominations ever.
La La Land has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.
The other nominees for best picture are- Moonlight, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Hell or High Water, Lion, Fences, Hidden Figures and Hacksaw Ridge.
Following two years of “OscarsSoWhite” furore, the Academy of Motion Pictures fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees, led by Barry Jenkins’ luminous coming-of-age portrait Moonlight, Denzel Washington’s Fences and Theodore Melfi’s Hidden Figures.
In second place were sci-fi movie Arrival and drama Moonlight, tied at eight nominations.
The Oscars will be handed out on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood.
Watch the 2017 Oscar nominations announcement here:
Oscar best supporting actor nominees
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Oscar best actor nominees
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Oscar best foreign film nominees
Land of Mine (Denmark)
A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Best picture nominees
Arrival
Fences
Hell or High Water
La La land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Hacksaw Ridge
Moonlight
Hidden figures
Oscar best supporting actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Oscar best actress nominees
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Oscar best director nominees
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
(With agency inputs)