Indian Panorama at IFFI tells poignant tales of struggle

more-in

The film Shankhachill is an effort to create a bridge between the people of India and Bangladesh, the two nations that once stood as one, director Goutam Ghose said here on Tuesday.

In a ‘Meet the Directors of Indian Panorama’ session, directors Ghose, Pawan Kumar and Saurav Rai interacted with the media on the sidelines of the 47th edition of the International Film Festival of India.

Shankhachill (meaning Boundless), an Indo-Bangladesh co-production, is drawn from events around partition at the Indo-Bangladesh border. The film is based on true stories as narrated by the Border Guards of the two countries.

Contemporary problems

The film deals with contemporary problems on the Indo- Bangladesh border, where day-to-day life is hindered by fences in both physical and metaphorical ways.

“Cinema cannot change the world, but it can certainly record the collective memories of people,” said Mr. Ghose.

Pawan Kumar, director of U-Turn said his film is a thriller based on traffic problems faced by people of Bengaluru. It premiered in the New York Indian Film Festival and received a good response.

Saurav Rai, director of Gudh (Nest), said that the film is all about his childhood memories in the backdrop of a struggle for a new State of Gorkhaland and an effort to recollect them as fond memories for the future.

Journalist-turned-film-maker Utpal Borpujari’s documentary Memories of a Forgotten War, screened at IFFI on Wednesday, is a rich account of the decisive battles fought in the north-eastern parts of India in 1944.

The 109-minute feature-length documentary film seeks to tell the tales of valour of those soldiers and of the locals who participated in or witnessed those battles.

“It is a film that deals with the subject not as a military one but as one that impacted the lives of many individuals in many ways “ says Mr. Borpujari. The film has been produced by defence analyst Subimal Bhattacharya.

The film chronicles the events when Japanese troops advanced on British India from Burma, but were pushed back by the Allied forces in the Battles of Kohima and Imphal. More than 1.60 lakh people died during the war.

Remnants of Japan’s failed campaign still remain strewn across towns and hills of Manipur and Nagaland.

Interviews with veterans

Mr. Borpujari’s rich account packs interviews with war veterans and the locals who experienced the conflict. Most of the war veterans are nonagenarians and are based in U.K. and Japan.

In one of the poignant interviews, a British War veteran recalls sucking on a piece of rock salt.

“We had plenty of water but no salt. We were dying for salt. Then a local villager gave us a piece of rock salt. Each one of us, British, Indian and Gurkha, sucked on the rock and passed it on. The war ended all possible differences among us” he says.

Apart from the films, visitors at the nine-day film festival were also able to enjoy multimedia exhibitions and take a peek at the stalls in the venue. The Film and Television Institute of India (FTTI), Pune, is one such stall. Photographs showing visits to the FTTI by celebrated film-makers such as Satyajit Ray and stills depicting famous alumni of FTTI can be viewed here.