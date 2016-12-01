In the country of storytellers

more-in

The BeSt Storytelling Festival put the spotlight on the intangible allure of listening to a good old story, replete with sounds, scents and sights

It seemed rather appropriate that the network bars on cell phones disappeared as one entered the Cubbon Park metro station, one of the venues of the BeSt Storytelling Festival. Organised for the first time by the Bangalore Storytelling Society (BSS), the festival which hosted an array of storytellers from across the world, pushed the audience to shut out the constantly buzzing world outside and immerse themselves in the power of words and the texture of sounds; where adults and children alike, got a chance to roll in laughter, cry a little and lose themselves in the charm of a good old story, unaccompanied and unaided by gadgets and YouTube videos.

In one of the corridors of the station, a small makeshift stage was constructed with a red curtain for a backdrop. One by one, storytellers regaled the audience which mostly comprised children with stories of the brave Onakke Obavva, of the city of Bengaluru, of princes and princesses in distant lands, of Mooshika, the mighty rat and so on.

What mattered in these stories was not so much the ‘what’ but the ‘how it happened’. Often this was best exemplified in the sounds that the storytellers produced from the world that their stories belonged to: the gurgle and the babble in hungry Veera Ballala II’s stomach before he met the old lady with the boiled beans that gave Bengaluru its name, the particularly triumphant soundtrack running in Mooshika, the mighty rat’s head as he goes about tricking people around him, the sound that a monster with one black eye makes as he resides in the cellar of a house scaring a family of four as they come to take a can of juice from there, etc. These sounds lingered on long after the story ended and brought you closer to the characters in those stories.

The energy in the room was palpable, often transacted between the performing storyteller and his or her audience. This energy exchange was also physically manifest in the trope of repetition that the tellers used. Rosemarie Somaiah, a renowned storyteller from Singapore, demonstrated this rather well, for instance. In the story she narrated about ‘ the monster with one black eye’, she went through a repetitive pattern where each member of the family would slowly walk down to the cellar where the monster was, get scared and run back. She would urge the audience to complete her sentences and even enact the mannerisms of particular characters with her. Repetition bred a sense of familiarity with the characters, what they said and felt, and propelled the story forward. “What was it they wanted? Apple juice?” she asked suddenly stopping in her tracks. “No. Orange juice,” came the reply promptly from the audience. “Oh I was just testing if you were listening,” she would say.

Through the festival’s four sessions, it became evident that it hardly mattered what kind of story it was. Sometimes stories adhered less to the traditional format and were more anecdotal in nature—whether it was Aparna Athreya’s personal tryst with the phrase ‘Swalpa Adjust Maadi’ or Jeff Gere’s story about his brother and their dog Dapperdane. These highlighted the fact that the personal is often universal and perhaps it is this collection of universal experiences that unites us all. The festival ended at Rangasthala with a storytelling session in Kannada. Dr. Basavaraj, Mayamma and Ramaiah enlightened the audience with fascinating tales from the Janapada collection. These indigenous tales too painted worlds that were fascinating to say the least but what made them stand out was something else. “The beauty of Janapada tales,” said Basavaraj, “is their ability to make you think about your life in the most inconspicuous ways.” As he said this, he began a story about a man who rejects the three prime goddesses - Lakshmi, Parvathi and Saraswathi and prefers Nidradevi, the goddess of sleep. The rationale being that while the three goddesses seemed to have distributed their offerings unequally in the world, it is only Nidra devi that ensures that sleep is the same whether it is for the beggar on street or the man in the palace; of course unless aspects of wealth, prosperity and knowledge play havoc there too.

“See just how subtly these stories tackle the greater questions of life just so easily,” said Basavaraj.

At the metro station and later at Rangasthala, one noticed that the differences between adults and children as they listened to the stories became less and less discernible—adults, like children, had their mouths agape, eyes wide and bodies propelled forward in anticipation.

However old they were, a good joke, the triumph of good over evil, the world of magical lands and waterfalls evoked similar reactions in all. Well, at least till the mobile network bars returned and the phones started ringing again.