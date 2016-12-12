Happy being jobless

more-in

One of the popular actors of television, Aasif Sheikh was in the city to talk about his hit comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Aasif is playing the role of a jobless husband in the show who does all household work. He has done many popular shows on the television over the years. But, he claims that this show is very different from other comedy shows. He says, “This is character and content-based comedy show. It is not a gag-based comedy. The important aspect of our show is humour, language and character. Before starting the show, we did a lot of brainstorming about. Our writer gave a very good outline of the character and language. As the story is based in Kanpur, we have used the language and dialect of UP in the show. There are words like nalla (jobless), ghuiyan ke khet main and ‘sahi pakde hain’, a phrase used by Angoori (the wife of Vibhuti’s neighbour), in the show, which are very popular. Now, people understand the meaning of these words. We never thought this show will be such a hit. It may be tried and tested formula to tease and woo your neighbour’s wife. But, we give respect to women in the show and this is also one of the reasons women like our work.”

There are four leading characters in the show. But, Aasif’s character has more shades in terms language and dialogue. In one of the episodes of the show he became a rag picker who speaks language of Delhi. He says, “This is the beauty of my character. I keep reinventing my character. And this is also the plus point of this show. Where people cannot guess what I am going to do next in the show. There is particular walk and style of my character. And creating a new language of comedy was not an easy work. Sometimes we give pauses in the show instead of speaking anything. But, things didn’t happen overnight. Everyone had to put effort in it.”

Aasif always raises the bar of character in the show through his acting. He adds, “I try to laugh at myself which helps me keep going and motivate me to try new things. My character is very exciting as Vibhuti is happy being a jobless in the show. And this show satisfies my craving for good and quality work. I cook and do all household stuff. So, Vibhuti enjoys hearing nalla in the show.”

Aasif loves cooking in real life too. “I am a great cook. I like to spend quality time at home and I hate going to parties. In real life, I am very hard-working.”

This show gives many reasons to viewers to laugh without bothering about giving moral messages. “We try to give good laugh to people and the popularity of the show says that we are on right track. People love our show and that is important for us and the show.”