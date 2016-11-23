Goundamani scotches rumours of his health

more-in

Tamil comedian Goundamani has scotched rumours about his health which went viral on social media.

On behalf of Mr. Goundamani, his lawyer K. Sasikumar lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner’s office seeking appropriate action against miscreants who spread the rumour that the actor was dead.

Mr. Sasikumar said, “Mr. Goundamani is hale and healthy. In the recent past, the rumours were spread on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, claiming Mr. Goundamani had died. His fans from all around the world and his well-wishers had called to check about these rumours.”

Mr. Goundamani and his family members had to go through agony and his fans were put to hardship, added Mr. Sasikumar. The actor requested the Commissioner of Police to identify the miscreants who spread these rumours and take action against them.

He also requested the police to block the IP addresses of those who misused social media. According to Mr. Sasikumar, the complaint was forwarded to Cyber Cell for further probe.