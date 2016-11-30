Goa hosts annual fado singing contest

more-in

The eighth edition of the Semana da Cultura Indo Portuguesa (Goa) hosted its annual fado singing competition, which saw an enthusiastic audience turn up to cheer for the State’s young talent presenting the rhythmic and melodious notes of the fado.

Semana da Cultura Indo Portuguesa (Goa) is a mélange of several unique events with a distinct Indian and Portuguese flavour.

Like the earlier editions, this year too saw a celebration of Indian and Portuguese culture, including art, cinema, music, cuisine and more.

The competition held here on Sunday saw participation from students in three categories: 8 to13 years, 14 to 17 years of age and above 18 years.

The fado, a traditional Portuguese music genre and art form can be traced back to the early 1800s. Fado has been a part of Goa’s art and music for long and the experience in the last three editions of the contest has brought forward a few potential ‘fadistas’, said a spokesperson.

In the category for those over 18, Daniella Fernandes walked away with the first prize. Loraine Alberto and Joaquim Lourenco Fernandes won the second and third prizes, respectively.

Delfim Correia da Silva, Sonia Shirsat, Franz Schubert Cotta and Siddharth Cotta mentored the participants at a workshop held at Institute Camoes prior to the contest.

Rui Carvalho Baceira, Consul General of Portugal in Goa, was present at the ceremony.