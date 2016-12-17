Goa gearing up for annual carnival

more-in

Goa Tourism is gearing up for Carnival 2017, the annual festival of fun, dance and music to be held from February 25-28, with a focus on cultural and traditional aspects of the State.

The four-day pre-Lenten carnival is one of the annual events of entertainment that is part of Goa’s tourism calendar.

The float parades, the special colourful attraction of the carnival, will be held in major cities starting with Panaji on February 25, followed by Margao on 26, Vasco on 27 and Mapusa on February 28.

The parade in Ponda in south Goa will be held on February 28. The dates for float parades in other small cities would soon be declared.

The selection of King Momo, a mythical king who ushers in the carnival with a message of “ dance, music fun and frolic” would be carried out through the usual process, State Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar said. He said that a coordination meeting had decided that carnival committees must encourage participants to include more cultural aspects and minimise commercialisation of floats.

“It has also been decided that polluting vehicles in the junk car category would not be allowed in the parade,” Mr. Parulekar added.